Sudan's UN Envoy - Advanced Drone Attack On Portsudan Was Logistically Supported By UAE Warships in Red Sea

- Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Alharith Idris, expressed Sudan's dissatisfaction with the way the meeting was conducted, at a press conference held following a closed-door session of the Security Council, which was devoted to discussing drone attacks on Port Sudan and other vital facilities.

Ambassador Idris stressed that the meeting did not meet Sudan's aspirations, pointing to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) interventions aimed at silencing Sudan's voice within the Council and obstructing its role in maintaining international peace and security.

Ambassador Idris directly accused the UAE of carrying out attacks using advanced drones launched from its military bases on the Red Sea, at the request of the Rapid Support Forces-RSF (Janjaweed), targeting Port Sudan Airport and the city's oil and service facilities.

Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations pointed out that Sudan possesses accurate information and intelligence surveillance confirming that the attack carried out on May 4 was launched from an Emirati military base, using aircraft likely MQ-9B or MQ-9s and suicide drones, with logistical support from UAE naval vessels in the Red Sea.

He stated that this escalation may be a retaliatory response to the targeting of an Emirati military aircraft in the city of Nyala on May 3, in an operation by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), which resulted in the deaths of 13 foreigners, including Emirati personnel and a Kenyan co-pilot. Ambassador Idris considered this incident to be the direct cause of the attack on Port Sudan, as part of an escalation approach led by the UAE to compensate for the losses of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia after its recent failures in central Sudan.

Ambassador Idris also clarified published reports, including one documented by France 24, regarding the delivery of Bulgarian mortar bombs to the UAE army, the same type of munitions that later appeared in Sudan in the hands of the RSF militia, adding that Sudan expects the Security Council to take this evidence seriously and to impose an immediate halt to the UAE's supply of weapons and mercenaries to the militia.

The Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations called on the United States and the European Union to exert real pressure to halt what he described as a "war of aggression" against Sudan, stressing that the international community's silence does not serve stability but rather emboldens the aggressor to continue its violations.