Sudan: Ministry of Minerals' Undersecretary Meets General Manager of Zarubezh Geology Company in Moscow

20 May 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Minerals, Dr. Hind Siddig, met in the Russian capital, Moscow, on Monday, with the General Manager of Zarubezh Geology Company, Mr. Sergey Radkov, in the presence of the Sudanese Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Mohamed Al-Ghazali.

The meeting touched on aspects of cooperation between the two countries, the continuation of joint mineral exploration projects in Sudan, and the completion of the geological map.

The meeting also discussed the status of implementation in the concession area awarded to the Russian side and the possibility of resuming work that was halted due to the war waged by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Minerals, Dr. Hind Siddig, addressed the repercussions of the systematic vandalization by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and its impact on the mining sector, the devastation of the Ministry of Minerals headquarters, and the impact of the war on the mining sector.

The two sides discussed increasing Russian investments in the mining sector, with the Russian side expressing its desire to invest in industrial mineral mining, such as chromium and manganese.

The two sides also discussed benefiting from Russian expertise in training and qualification.

