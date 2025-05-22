Sudan: Al-Aiser Discusses With TSC Member, Gen. Al-Atta, Current National Challenges

20 May 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Culture and Information and government spokesman Khalid Al-Aiser wrote on his Facebook page, "I was pleased today, Monday, to meet with General Yassir Al-Atta, Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces.

During the meeting, we discussed current national challenges and ways to strengthen joint efforts to resolve the rebellion and confront the interference of aggressor states and mercenaries."

"We also underscored the importance of continuing media and cultural action to contribute to consolidating the values of unity, mending the social fabric, and strengthening the spirit of national cohesion." He added.

