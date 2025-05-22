Sudan: Khartoum 'Completely Liberated' From RSF, Says Sudan Army

Omdurman / Um Ramta / Um Labana / El Butana — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) announced on Tuesday that Khartoum state is "now entirely free" of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), after it took over El Salha neighbourhood of Omdurman, the site of the RSF headquarters in Khartoum.

Brig Gen Nabil Abdallah, the spokesperson for the SAF, stated in a press release on Tuesday that Khartoum had been "cleansed" of RSF elements. The SAF reportedly gained control over significant parts of El Salha neighbourhood in southern Omdurman on Monday.

Videos posted by SAF soldiers and affiliated forces on social media appeared to show their presence in various locations in El Salha. One video allegedly depicts the former headquarters of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), while others show military equipment claimed to have been seized by the Sudanese army.

The resistance committee in El Salha issued a statement confirming that SAF troops were advancing in El Salha, and urged residents to remain indoors.

In late April, footage emerged of the RSF allegedly executing 31 civilians in El Salha on grounds of affiliation with the SAF, provoking widespread condemnation.

RSF response

El Basha Tebeig, advisor to the RSF commander Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that "the movement for radical change" is ongoing and should not be measured by individual victories or losses.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Siraj, an RSF leader based in Khartoum, has stated he was forced to flee under siege, leaving behind documents, money, and his personal vehicle. He claimed he had received no prior warning of a coordinated withdrawal.

Other SAF advances

In White Nile state, military sources reported that the Sudanese army had gained grounds in Um Ramta, west of the White Nile river. Videos shared online show large crowds of residents appearing to welcome SAF troops. The area is located approximately 70 kilometres west of the Jebel Aulia dam.

In West Kordofan, SAF and allied forces announced their control of the Um Labana area, 27 kilometers southwest of El Khoi. Army personnel stated that operations would continue with the goal of capturing En Nahud and other strategic locations.

Drone strikes

In central El Butana, the Sudan Shield Forces (SSF) confirmed that it lost 10 soldiers in a Sunday drone strike on a camp belonging to the SSF, with additional injuries reported.

In Red Sea state, drone attacks continued for the sixteenth consecutive day on Monday. Residents reported hearing the sound of anti-aircraft fire throughout the day.