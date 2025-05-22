Rwanda: Rutsiro Intensifies Efforts to Fight Swine Disease, Boost Pig Farming

Rutsiro District has launched a proactive campaign to combat swine erysipelas as part of broader efforts to modernise pig farming and increase productivity, with a key focus on lifting vulnerable households out of poverty.

According to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR), the district's poverty rate stands at 40.8 percent--making it one of the six poorest districts in the country.

In the Western Province, it is second only to Nyamasheke, which has a poverty rate of 42.8 percent, as indicated in the Seventh Integrated Household Living Conditions Survey (EICV7).

Speaking to The New Times, Emmanuel Uwizeyimana, the Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development, said the initiative targets the vaccination of around 5,000 pigs across the district to improve the livelihoods of vulnerable families.

Figures from the district show that 326 cases of swine erysipelas have been reported over the past three years in five sectors, resulting in substantial losses out of a total pig population of 25,350.

"Pig farming is growing fast and is profitable. It's relatively simple and brings in substantial income," Uwizeyimana noted.

"We are implementing preventative measures--not in reaction to an outbreak--but as a proactive strategy to strengthen a sector we believe can contribute quickly to poverty reduction, especially considering our high poverty ranking."

The Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) also identifies pig farming as a key driver of rapid poverty reduction, according to Fabrice Ndayisenga, Head of Animal Resources Research and Technology Transfer at RAB.

"Pig farming is an essential part of our mandate. It provides a quick route out of poverty while offering an affordable source of meat," he said.

Ndayisenga warned of the dangers posed by swine erysipelas, noting, "It's a serious disease, and consuming improperly cooked pork can pose serious health risks. That's why prevention through vaccination is crucial."

Thomas Ameny, an International Farmer Field School Expert at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), emphasised that vaccination is vital to protect the entire pig farming value chain.

"The vaccine helps avoid losses and safeguards the industry. If supply is disrupted, the entire value chain--from farmers to consumers--is affected," he explained. "As we modernise farming, we must be vigilant about emerging diseases."

Ameny also stressed the importance of building farmers' skills in pig production, commending their current efforts and pointing out the need for more capacity building.

"We're working with the district to equip farmers with better skills to strengthen the pig industry," he said. "There's still a need for more training--potentially even leveraging tools like artificial intelligence."

Esperance Mukamanzi, a 55-year-old farmer from Bunyunju Cell in Kivumu Sector, who rears one pig and eight piglets, expressed support for the vaccination drive.

"There have been cases of Muryamo [local name for swine erysipelas] among some of my neighbours. It's a serious challenge because the disease is fatal," said Mukamanzi, who has been farming for three years.

"This kind of knowledge is essential. It helps us better care for our pigs and raise awareness in our communities."