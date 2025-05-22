Rwanda: What's Next After French Judge Closes Investigation Into Agathe Habyarimana?

A French court of appeal has ruled that the investigation into Agathe Kanziga Habyarimana, Rwanda's former First Lady, will not proceed, at least for now.

The decision, issued on May 21, follows the conclusion of an investigating judge that there is "insufficient evidence" to prosecute the 82-year-old widow of former President Juvenal Habyarimana for her alleged role in the Genocide against the Tutsi, which began on April 7, 1994.

The court's ruling refers to an appeal filed by the French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office, which had requested that the investigation remain open. The prosecution also asked the court to broaden the scope of the case to include potential charges of conspiracy to commit genocide and crimes against humanity and to extend the timeline of crimes to include the pre-genocide period, starting from March 1, 1994.

Speaking to The New Times, Richard Gisagara, a Rwandan lawyer based in France who represents genocide survivors in French courts, clarified the significance of the Wednesday's ruling in Kanziga's case.

"Today's decision was about a small but important aspect of the case. The court had to determine whether the judge should continue his investigation pending the final verdict or uphold his conclusion that the investigation should be closed. The court opted for the latter," he said.

However, Gisagara emphasized that this decision is not final.

"The court will now review all submissions from both sides and is expected to issue a final ruling within three months. Still, even if the case is dismissed, the prosecution and civil parties can still appeal the decision," he said, adding that such an appeal would bring the matter before a new panel of judges.

The case against Kanziga dates to February 2007, when French human rights organisation Collectif des Parties Civiles pour le Rwanda (CPCR) filed a complaint accusing her of complicity in genocide and crimes against humanity.

In February 2022, a French judge initially declared the case closed, suggesting a likely dismissal. However, in March 2025, the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office renewed its push to reopen the file, citing new grounds for investigation and additional charges.

Kanziga is best known to have been a key member of the 'Akazu,' an inner circle of Hutu extremists who played a pivotal role in planning and executing the Genocide, which claimed more than one million lives in three months. She has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Speaking to The New Times, before the court ruling, Alain Gauthier, president of CPCR and a longtime advocate for justice in genocide cases, expressed disappointment over the recent events.

"The investigating judge announced last week that the investigation was closed and would request a dismissal in favor of Kanziga. This premature announcement surprises us," Gauthier said.

"We still hope for an indictment. Why wait 17 years if not to bury the case? If Kanziga had been tried, it could have shed more light on the role of the French state during the Genocide. Refusing to try her risks leaving a dark chapter of Rwanda's history in the shadows."

Gilbert Gakwenzire, president of the genocide survivors' organization Ibuka, said that they would continue to demand that Kanziga be brought before the court of law.

"Regardless of the upcoming ruling, we know that appeals are possible, and justice can still be served," Gakwenzire said.