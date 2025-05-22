Rwanda: How Rwanda Is Handling Tonnes of Expired Lab Chemicals in Schools

An ongoing nationwide effort to safely collect and dispose of expired laboratory chemicals from schools and higher learning institutions is now underway, The New Times has learnt.

In 2023, Members of Parliament urged relevant institutions to resolve the issue within three months, warning of the potential health and environmental risks posed by chemical stockpiles in educational institutions.

A follow-up survey conducted in 2024 by the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) across 197 secondary schools found a staggering 26,981.46 kilograms--nearly 27 tonnes--of expired chemicals requiring urgent disposal. An additional 15.1 tonnes were identified in higher learning and research institutions.

Faustin Munyazikwiye, Deputy Director General of REMA, told The New Times that Depot Kalisimbi Ltd, a licensed waste management firm, has been contracted to collect and incinerate the chemicals.

"Collections have been completed in the Southern Province and City of Kigali, and are ongoing in the Eastern, Northern, and Western Provinces," he said.

The survey revealed that most schools lack proper storage for chemical waste, often shelving expired substances alongside active ones. In some cases, chemicals are dumped or poured into septic tanks, posing serious hazards.

Poor planning and oversupply also contribute to waste. National examination centers, for instance, receive large volumes of chemicals for practicals, most of which are left unused.

Some schools also receive unsuitable chemical supplies from the Rwanda Education Board (REB), resulting in unused stockpiles that eventually expire--some dating as far back as 2015.

Schools have expressed the need for more sustainable waste management solutions.

"Many schools recommended the establishment of district-level disposal facilities where they can regularly drop off expired chemicals," the REMA survey noted.

While some institutions dispose of chemicals in cemented pits or partner with hospitals that have incinerators, these are stopgap measures.

In the City of Kigali and Southern Province alone, expired chemical waste was collected from 230 secondary schools and Teacher Training Colleges, along with eight higher learning institutions, totalling 46,094.99 kilograms. All collected waste was incinerated at the Mageragere industrial incinerator, according to Munyazikwiye.

He emphasised that schools should only receive chemicals they can use within a defined period to reduce wastage.

"An interim national storage facility for hazardous waste is also being developed for safe containment ahead of disposal," he added.

To improve chemical safety, over 2,880 teachers and lab technicians have so far been trained in hazardous waste handling. Ongoing training is intended to ensure all new staff are adequately skilled.

The government has allocated Rwf3.9 billion for hazardous waste management in the 2025/26 fiscal year.

What schools are saying

Sr. Philomène Nyirahuku, Head teacher at Ecole Notre Dame de la Providence - Karubanda in Huye District, said her school had 236 kilograms of expired chemicals and contaminated materials.

"Collection was done recently, but it's not regular. We need a more sustainable solution--possibly our own incinerator. A feasibility study is needed," she said, adding that more expired substances remain in storage.

At Ecole des Sciences Byimana in Ruhango District, 245.5 kilograms of expired chemicals awaited disposal.

"We were instructed to collect them for transport, as we don't have safe disposal methods. Only a few are dumped. Some teachers and lab technicians have received training," said Headteacher Jean Marie Vianney Ingabire.

Flodouard Ntawukuriryayo, a lab technician at GS Rwebare in Nyagatare District, called for more training.

"We often have expired chemicals but no safe disposal method. We avoid dumping and store them in labs until collection. I'm in my third year on the job but have never received training," he said.

Xandra Wihogora, Head of Operations at Depot Kalisimbi Ltd, confirmed most schools don't have designated disposal systems.

"They simply store the expired chemicals. We collect and treat them as directed by the schools," she said, noting that final chemical quantities will be confirmed after collections conclude.

The risks of expired chemicals

According to Abias Maniragaba, an environmental health expert, expired chemicals--while useful in science education--pose serious health and environmental risks if mishandled.

"Improper disposal can lead to water pollution, soil contamination, and air quality degradation. Wildlife and ecosystems are also endangered," he warned.

He specifically cited mercury and lead compounds as dangerous.

"Mercury can damage the nervous system and cause developmental issues in children, while lead exposure can result in learning disabilities, kidney damage, and reproductive health issues," he said.

Maniragaba recommended storing expired chemicals in ventilated areas away from students, separating incompatible substances, and avoiding disposal in sinks or toilets.

He also urged more training for teachers and lab staff on chemical safety.

REMA's survey proposed establishing chemical waste collection sites in every district and installing wastewater treatment systems in secondary schools to treat contaminated liquid waste before environmental release.