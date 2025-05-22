South Africa: Disaster Teams On Scene After Cape Town Floods - South African News Briefs - May 22, 2025

Disaster Teams On Scene After Cape Town Floods

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) has been assessing flood-affected areas across the metropole following two days of persistent rain, reports EWN. Officials visited several communities, including Masiphumelele, Khayelitsha, Lwandle, and Du Noon, to evaluate the impact and identify residents' immediate needs. Spokesperson Sonica Lategan said that no displacements were reported, however, the DRMC is coordinating with relevant city departments to assist with highlighted needs.

Two Arrested After Gqeberha Baby Abduction

Two women, aged 25 and 26, have been arrested in connection with the abduction of two newborns from the maternity ward at Dora Nginza Hospital in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, reports SABC News. The babies are two days and four days old. The infants were rescued after a police officer, exiting the hospital, grew suspicious of the women and confirmed their identities. The suspects are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court. Acting Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo praised the swift efforts of the SAPS team, expressing relief that the babies were found and could be reunited with their mothers. Meanwhile, affected families have condemned the hospital for poor supervision and negligence.

Slight Inflation Hike Has Silver Lining, Says Expert

Economist Ulrich Joubert has said that a slight rise in consumer inflation, from 2.7% in March to 2.8% in April, is not entirely negative but may lead to higher property taxes, rates, and service costs, reports EWN. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, released by Stats SA, showed price increases in items like meat, cooking oil, butter, and coffee. However, Joubert remained cautiously optimistic, suggesting that energy and food prices could ease, provided climate conditions remain stable. He advised consumers to monitor how price increases affect their key spending areas and said that the current inflation rate suggests it may be possible for the Reserve Bank to lower interest rates.

