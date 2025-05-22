Kenya: Priest Dies After Being Found Seriously Injured Along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway

21 May 2025
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Nyahururu — The Diocese of Nyahururu in Kenya mourns the loss of Fr. John Ndegwa Maina, parish priest of St. Louis Church in Igwamiti.

"The Catholic Diocese of Nyahururu announces the passing to eternal glory of Reverend John Maina Ndegwa. He passed away while receiving treatment at St. Joseph Hospital in Gilgil. Further information will be provided in due course. We pray for his soul and his family during this difficult time," reads an official statement from the diocese.

According to local media reports, the priest was found seriously injured on Friday, May 15, on the side of the Nakuru-Nairobi highway, several kilometers from his parish, and was taken to a hospital, where he died upon arrival.

According to reconstructions and rumors, which have not yet been officially confirmed, the priest may have been fatally wounded somewhere other than where he was found. The results of the autopsy ordered by the competent authorities to determine the cause of death are expected in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, the Catholic community of Igwamiti has gathered in mourning and prayer. Several ceremonies were held last weekend in memory of Father John Ndegwa Maina.

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

