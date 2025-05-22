Somalia: U.S. Forces Conduct Strikes Targeting Al Shabaab

Stuttgart, Germany — In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted airstrikes against al Shabaab on May 17, 2025.

The airstrikes occurred approximately 200 km north of Mogadishu near Mabaax, Somalia.

Al Shabaab has proven both its will and capability to attack U.S. forces.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade al Shabaab's ability to plan and conduct attacks that threaten the U.S. homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad.

Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.