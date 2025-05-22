Ethiopia: Dr. Mahlet, Eight Others Charged With 'Inciting Riot and Unrest' Amid Ongoing Nationwide Health Workers' Strike

Addis Abeba- Nine individuals, including anatomic pathologist Dr. Mahlet Gush--who was taken from her residence by security forces on Monday, 20 May 2025--have been charged with "inciting riot and unrest" and "collaborating with anti-peace forces," amid a nationwide strike by health professionals.

A family member of Dr. Mahlet, who requested anonymity citing safety concerns, told Addis Standard that she was taken from her residence at Bashawelde Condominium, around 4 Killo, at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Monday by "security forces."

The same source stated that "only the housemaid was at home at the time" when five individuals--allegedly "one in Addis Abeba Police uniform and four in civilian clothes"--entered the apartment and took Dr. Mahlet without presenting a court summons.

"They took her two mobile phones immediately," the family member said, adding that although they were later informed she had been detained by security forces, "her whereabouts remained unknown for several hours."

According to the family member, information obtained from condominium guards led them to believe that "since one of the individuals wore an Addis Abeba Police uniform," the arrest was likely not conducted by federal police. "We began our search at the local police station," the family member said, "and then proceeded to the Addis Abeba Police Commission headquarters."

Dr. Mahlet was eventually located at the Addis Abeba Police Commission, where officers "asked us to bring food and warm clothing," which the family delivered later that day.

The following morning, the source said, security personnel returned to Dr. Mahlet's residence and conducted a search, during which "two of her personal laptops were taken."

According to the family member, Dr. Mahlet appeared before the Federal High Court, Arada Division, on Tuesday, 21 May 2025. "She was brought to court along with eight others," he said, adding that charges of "inciting riot and unrest" were formally filed against them.

The individual also stated that prosecutors filed additional charges alleging the group "caused patient deaths through the work stoppage strike." However, the family member rejected the claim, explaining that "Dr. Mahlet has not been working at Vision, the private clinic where she was previously employed, for one year and eight months," adding that "since giving birth to her child, she has not been engaged in clinical activities and was not involved in the work stoppage."

Dr. Mahlet's arrest follows comments she made to BBC Focus on Africa, in which she described challenges facing Ethiopia's healthcare system and the reasons behind the ongoing strike by health workers.

"There is an insufficient resource health system in our country," Dr. Mahlet said, explaining that "especially in the oncology department, like in our pathology department, we have these major problems that have not been changed for decades."

Dr. Mahlet also cited financial difficulties affecting medical staff. "We couldn't afford our housing rental payment and transportation," she said, adding, "we have difficulty surviving the economic change that the government has made in the past few months."

Her arrest also comes amid an ongoing nationwide strike by healthcare professionals that began on Tuesday, 13 May, demanding improved pay, better working conditions, and protection of their rights. The strike, which followed online campaigns under hashtags such as #HealthWorkersMatter, was preceded by protests and has drawn reports of intimidation and arrests by authorities.

Reports indicate that medical services have been halted in some hospitals in Addis Abeba and regional cities, following a full-scale call for work stoppage by Ethiopian healthcare workers at the end of last week, citing arrests and intimidation.

Multiple reports, including those by Addis Standard, detail mounting pressure on health professionals, including midnight raids by police, arrests without due process, and harassment for participating in the strike. Despite this, officials downplay the crisis. On 19 May, Health Minister Dr. Mekdes Daba said services were "continuing without interruption," except for "limited service interruptions" in some teaching hospitals. A day later, State Minister Dereje Duguma warned that striking workers risk losing their licenses, saying it "will be difficult for them to continue holding their professional licenses" if they do not return to duty.

During her interview with the BBC, Dr. Mahlet said the strike is a "spontaneous occurrence; there is no exact association that made us emotional and do this movement." She added, "Everything has increased in the country, but our wage, our salary, is still the same. So we couldn't afford to live like this anymore."

Addis Standard has reviewed Dr. Mahlet Gush's case file, which was opened under the criminal file of Dr. Samuel Hailu Tewoldemedhin. The charges listed in the file include: "inciting riot and unrest"; "collaborating with anti-peace forces to instigate urban rebellion"; "neglecting responsibilities placed upon them by the public and government by refusing to treat patients"; and "using their mobile phones and social media to transmit messages that incite conflict between ethnicities."

The court has set a 12-day adjournment to collect evidence, gather witness testimonies, and investigate "information regarding loss of human lives due to disruptions at their medical institutions," along with other specified grounds.