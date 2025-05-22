Nigeria: Akpoti-Uduaghan Accuses Police of Bias in Handling Petitions Against Akpabio, Bello

Suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has raised allegations against the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), accusing it of deliberately stalling investigations into multiple petitions she filed against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello, while acting swiftly on a counter-petition against her.

The claims, detailed in a formal letter dated May 19, 2025, addressed to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, was signed by her legal counsel, Dr. Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN). Natasha described the police response as "discriminatory" and "preferential," suggesting the actions were influenced by the political stature of the individuals involved.

"Our client submitted numerous petitions to the Nigeria Police against Senator Akpabio," the letter states. "These complaints were clearly stated and submitted between March and April 2025." Despite repeated follow-ups, Akpoti-Uduaghan's legal team alleges that "no significant efforts have been made to impartially investigate the said petitions."

The referenced petitions included a March 25 report on threats to her personal security, a March 31 complaint about the unlawful withdrawal of her police security detail; and an April 4 petition alleging a conspiracy by Senator Akpabio and Yahaya Bello to assassinate her.

According to her legal team, all petitions were acknowledged by the police between March 26 and April 5. However, the police have reportedly failed to take further action, including interviewing available witnesses or collecting corroborating evidence.

"It is obvious that this unwillingness to thoroughly and impartially investigate the petitions may be due to the high political office occupied by Senator Godswill Akpabio," West-Idahosa wrote. "The same situation is applicable to our client's petition against Yahaya Bello, to whom constitutional immunity no longer applies."

In contrast, the letter highlighted the swift action taken on a counter-petition filed by Senator Akpabio on April 3, accusing Akpoti-Uduaghan of false accusations, criminal defamation, and incitement. The police quickly invited her for questioning, during which she reiterated the contents of her previous petitions and offered supporting witnesses. However, her legal team claims these materials were ignored in the case file, and they were later informed that the police had concluded investigations on Akpabio's petition.

"Our client is concerned that investigations into her petitions have been severally and unjustly stalled in what appears to be a discriminatory executive action," West-Idahosa wrote, describing the situation as a violation of the principles of fairness enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, therefore, urged the Attorney General to invoke Section 105(3) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 to obtain and review the relevant case files from the Police Force.