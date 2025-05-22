Ethiopia: ILO Praises Ethiopia's Leadership in Advancing Sustainable Employment in Africa

Addis Ababa, — The International Labour Organization (ILO) has commended Ethiopia for its leadership in driving sustainable and inclusive employment policies across Africa.

Mito Tsukamoto, Chief of the ILO's Department of Employment, Development and Investment, praised Ethiopia for successfully hosting the 20th ILO Regional Conference for Labour-Based Practitioners under the theme: "Resilient Communities and Healthy Environment: The Employment-Intensive Investment Programme (EIIP)Approach." The conference brought together over 25 African ministers.

In a joint statement, the ministers underscored the vital role of employment-intensive investment programs and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing skills through technology and fostering strong partnerships for effective implementation.

Speaking to ENA, Tsukamoto acknowledged the continent's immense but often underutilized potential.

She noted Africa's large youth population, the dominance of the informal sector, and limited access to education and training as major challenges, particularly for women and marginalized groups, including persons with disabilities.

"Africa faces issues like informality and a rapidly growing youth population. It's essential to include vulnerable populations, youth, people with disabilities, and others, by providing them with dignified jobs that generate income and build local economies," she said. "This aligns perfectly with the goals of the 20th regional labor-based conference, as we explore ways to build resilient communities across Africa."

Despite these challenges, Tsukamoto expressed optimism that the conference would contribute meaningfully to expanding decent work opportunities across the continent.

She applauded Ethiopia's outstanding organization of the conference, which she said provided a critical platform for policymakers to shape inclusive employment strategies. She also reaffirmed the ILO's ongoing support in fostering sustainable job creation throughout Africa.

"The Employment-Intensive Investment Program (EIIP) demonstrates, at the community level, how such initiatives can create inclusive prosperity and essential infrastructure," she noted.

Tsukamoto emphasized the urgent need for African countries to prioritize job-based investment and collaborate effectively to harness their human and material resources. She pointed to the ILO's 55-year track record of implementing such programs, encouraging nations to adapt and scale up proven models.

"The EIIP, launched in the 1970s, has been thoroughly tested and refined. These South-South collaboration events are essential, and we deeply appreciate the Ethiopian government for bringing together key ministers to guide public policy for the continent," she said.

She further called for greater synergy between public and private investments and advocated for leveraging domestic resources, human capital, and financial assets to generate sustainable employment.

"Many current investments in Africa tend to be capital-intensive, often involving foreign exchange challenges. What we need is a shift toward resource-based, employment-intensive approaches that maximize local value," Tsukamoto concluded.