Rwanda: What Rwanda Expects From Upcoming Microfinance Tech Summit in Zimbabwe

The third Microfinance Technology Summit, to be held from June 12 to 13 in Harare, Zimbabwe, serves as a strategic move to elevate Rwanda's digital finance sector, foster regional integration, attract investment.

The meeting will also address key gaps in the financial ecosystem and cyber threats, according to Jackson Kwikiriza, Executive Director at the Association of Microfinance Institutions in Rwanda (AMIR), which co-organises the summit.

The summit was initiated by Rwanda in 2023 and had successful editions in 2023 and 2024, taking place in Rwanda.

For 2025, the summit is moving outside Rwanda for the first time.

The summit is a global platform designed to explore how technology can unlock the future of financial inclusion.

With the theme, "Unlocking the Future of Financial Inclusion Through Technology," the summit will bring together microfinance professionals, technology innovators, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss solutions and share ideas for driving financial inclusion across the globe.

There are three main goals for moving the summit to Zimbabwe, Kwikiriza said.

"One of the goals is attracting investors by showcasing Rwandan digital finance products to bring in foreign investment and generate remittance and foreign exchange benefits," he said.

"Second, we will be showcasing Rwandan fin-techs on a continental level, helping them gain exposure and attract clients from other African countries. Third, we will be encouraging learning and collaboration, allowing Rwandan microfinance institutions, including SACCOs, to learn from regional peers and engage with fin-techs from across Africa," he explained.

Expected outcomes of the summit include the formation of partnerships and deals between Rwandan fintech companies and other participants, increased uptake of financial services in Rwanda through the promotion of digital financial products, as well as investment in Rwanda's digital financial infrastructure by external parties.

Kwikiriza said that digital technology is needed to boost financial inclusion based on the existing gaps.

"Although access to finance is around 96 per cent, usage and uptake of financial services remain low. Many people have accounts but do not actively use them for things like loans or digital payments. There is a need to boost usage through diversified and accessible digital financial services," he said.

Addressing cybersecurity concerns

He said that as digital finance grows, cybersecurity becomes a major issue.

"The summit will include discussions with regulators and policymakers on how to prevent cyber attacks and develop policies and mechanisms to ensure safe digital financial services," he explained.

Financial inclusion has emerged as a critical driver of economic growth, poverty alleviation, and social development worldwide.

The summit will encourage the adoption of cutting-edge digital solutions specifically tailored for microfinance operations, such as mobile banking, AI-driven analytics, and blockchain applications, which have already shown potential in transforming financial services by lowering costs, increasing accessibility, and improving transparency.

It will also create a space for leaders in microfinance and technology to share insights, case studies, and best practices that illustrate successful implementations of digital finance solutions.

The summit is expected to foster connections between microfinance institutions, fintech companies, regulatory bodies and investors, to build a more integrated and supportive ecosystem for microfinance.

It is also expected to explore sustainable, inclusive financial models that enable microfinance institutions to extend services to unbanked and rural populations, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

