Rwanda: Kagame Receives Letters of Credence From 11 New Envoys

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday, May 21, received letters of credence from 11 new envoys. The new envoys include Sudan's Khalid Musa Dafalla, Ukraine's Viacheslav Yatsiuk, Tanzania's Habib Gallus Kambanga, and Alfredo Dombe of Angola.

Others are Gabon's Sylver Aboubakar Minko Mi Nseme, Norway's Tone Tinnes, Chad's Abdelkerim Ahmadaye Bakhit, Paul Molong Akaro of South Sudan, and Argentina's Luis Alejandro Levit. The Head of State also received letters of credence from Vietnam's Vu Thanh Huyen and Ilyas Ali Hassan of Somalia.

This afternoon at Urugwiro Village, President Kagame received letters of credence from new envoys: Republic of the Sudan - Ambassador Khalid Musa Dafalla Ukraine - Ambassador Viacheslav Yatsiuk United Republic of Tanzania - High Commissioner Dr. Habib Gallus Kambanga ... pic.twitter.com/Fy6WX9Patc-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) May 21, 2025

Speaking to the media, the envoys pledged to work towards improving the existing good relationship between their countries and Rwanda and exploring other areas of cooperation. They maintained that they were honoured to represent their countries in a nation with an impressive global reputation of rapid growth and transformation, and a preferred investment destination.

Sudan's Dafalla vowed to strengthen bilateral ties particularly in trade and education, while commending President Kagame for his continental leadership and support for Sudanese nationals in Rwanda. He said that over 5,000 Sudanese currently live in Rwanda, half of whom are students.

"We commend this encouraging policy of receiving Sudanese nationals while ensuring their safety," he said, following a brief meeting with President Kagame.

The Sudanese diplomat maintained that his country is eager to learn from Rwanda's post-genocide transformation journey, pointing out that, "We want to start afresh and get guidelines from Rwanda."

As part of the efforts to boost the bilateral trade, Dafalla said that private Sudanese companies started exploring opportunities in Rwanda, with a particular interest in importing agricultural products such as tea and coffee.

"More than $3 million worth of Rwandan tea and coffee is expected to be imported annually."

Tanzania's new envoy said he would build on the strong bilateral ties that date back 45 years, with a renewed focus on boosting investment and economic cooperation.

The envoy emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration in key sectors.

"I am here to build on the good relationship that started 45 years ago. For all these years, we have had good relations between the two countries," Kambanga said. He noted that over 400 Tanzanians and Tanzanian companies operate in Rwanda, a sign of the growing confidence and potential in the Rwandan market.

"We are now exploring areas of growth in investment, particularly in transport, agriculture, and power projects," he added.

Somalia's Hassan expressed commitment to deepening bilateral relations, citing strong historical ties between the two countries.

"I am happy to serve in this beautiful country. We share strong historical ties based on mutual respect, and I look forward to our growth," he said.

Ukraine's first Ambassador to Rwanda, Yatsiuk, expressed strong determination to enhance bilateral ties, reflecting on the shared histories and future cooperation.

"I am very much determined to achieve results in strengthening the partnership," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Ukraine and Rwanda are geographically separate but have a lot in common. Both countries have suffered a lot throughout history, and Ukraine understands the sacrifices made by Rwandans. This is why we applaud results under the leadership of President Kagame."

"We stand for a lasting solution of the conflict in the Great Lakes region, but this is also why Ukraine expects solidarity and support in our fight for our freedom against our former colonial masters."

He added that Ukraine is ready to expand ties in agriculture, drone technology, IT, and fertilizer production.

South Sudan's envoy emphasized the strength of people-to-people relations and expressed his government's desire to elevate the partnership. "We want to take it to another level," he said.

"We value the contribution of Rwandans in South Sudan, where we have a sizeable community, and in that matter, there is a growing community of South Sudanese in Rwanda."