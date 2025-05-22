Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With President of Senegal Bassirou Faye

22 May 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 a phone call from President of Senegal, Bassirou Faye.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the two Presidents emphasized their keenness on enhancing the momentum in the two countries' relations, primarily in the economic, trade, and investment sectors.

This aligns with the close ties the two brotherly peoples share and further strengthens efforts toward continental integration.

President El-Sisi and Senegal's President reviewed regional developments, and reaffirmed their commitment to consultations and coordination on peace- and security-related issues in the African continent. Particular emphasis was placed on countering terrorism and extremist ideologies, as well as reinforcing security and stability in the Sahel region.

The call also tackled the latest developments in the Sahel countries and Sudan. The two Presidents underscored the critical need to preserve the unity and stability of African nations and ensuring the security of their peoples.

The Senegalese President was keen on getting a better understanding of President El-Sisi's vision regarding the evolving situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and Egypt's efforts to restore stability in the Middle East.

