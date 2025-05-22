Somalia: Somali Intelligence and Air Force Conduct Drone Strikes On Al-Shabaab Camps

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali intelligence units, in coordination with the Somali Air Force, launched targeted drone strikes overnight against Al-Shabaab training and weapons storage facilities in southern Somalia, officials said Wednesday.

The operation, carried out using newly operational Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drones, hit multiple locations in the Lower Shabelle and Middle Jubba regions, including the towns of Jilib, Sablaale, and Kunya Barow.

Heavy missiles struck a major weapons depot on the outskirts of Jilib, destroying the site, according to security sources who requested anonymity. Additional strikes in Sablaale and Kunya Barow demolished other Al-Shabaab facilities.

A training camp housing over 300 fighters - including foreign trainers and regional commanders - was also targeted. At least 29 Al-Shabaab officers, most of them foreigners, were killed in the strikes, the source said.

"This operation dealt a significant blow to Al-Shabaab's logistical and command infrastructure," said a senior intelligence official.

The strikes come amid reports that Al-Shabaab has reasserted control over several areas in Lower Shabelle following a government withdrawal. Somali forces had previously retaken those areas during offensives in late 2024 and early 2025.

Earlier this year, similar drone operations targeting Jilib - considered an Al-Shabaab stronghold - resulted in substantial militant casualties and disrupted the group's communications.

Security officials say the Somali government is escalating air operations as part of a broader strategy to dismantle Al-Shabaab's operational capabilities and reassert control in contested regions.