Africa: Global Leaders Pledge Additional $170m to Support Who

World leaders have pledged an additional $170 million to support the World Health Organisation (WHO) during a high-level pledging event at the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

In a statement issued by WHO on Wednesday, the contributions were made in support of WHO's ongoing Investment Round (IR), aimed at addressing rising global health challenges.

The statement indicates that earlier in the day, WHO member states approved an increase in Assessed Contributions, providing an additional $90 million annually, marking a significant step toward more sustainable financing.

"The IR is raising funds for WHO's 14th General Programme of Work, a global health strategy projected to save an additional 40 million lives over the next four years," it said.

"These pledges represent significant contributions from both governments and philanthropic partners."

WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, expressed gratitude to all member states and partners who contributed to the IR.

Mr Ghebreyesus said "in a challenging climate for global health, these funds will help us preserve and expand our life-saving work."

"They show that multilateralism is alive and well," he said.

He noted that long-standing allies and new contributors alike stepped up at the event, expanding WHO's donor base with new voluntary funding.

He said the Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) announced an additional $13 million and pledged further support.

Mr Ghebreyesus noted that among the pledges, at least $170 million is dedicated to WHO's base budget for 2025-2028.

"Eight donors made flexible contributions, considered the most valuable type of funding, and four were first-time donors," he said.

He also highlighted the impact of individual giving through the One World Movement, where nearly 8,000 people had signed on as "Member Citizens," contributing close to $600,000 in donations.

Speakers at the event underscored the importance of continued investment in WHO, particularly emphasising the strategic value of flexible and diversified financing to keep the organisation responsive, country-focused, and aligned with national health priorities.

"This event marks a pivotal moment in WHO's journey toward more sustainable funding," he said.

"Each contribution brings us closer to achieving better health for all, united under the mission of 'One World for Health."

Key contributions announced: are Angola: $8 million, Cambodia: $400,000, Gabon: $150,000, and Mongolia: $100,000.

Others are Qatar: $6 million, Sweden: $13.5 million, Switzerland: $40 million, and Tanzania: $500,000 (in addition to $500,000 previously pledged).

Also included are CIFF: $13 million (plus commitment for more), ELMA Philanthropies: $2 million.

Others are Foundation Botnar: $9.6 million, Laerdal Global Health: $12.5 million, Nippon Foundation (Mr Sasakawa): $9.2 million, Novo Nordisk Foundation: $57 million.

(NAN)