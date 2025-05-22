Malawi: 'If Elected As President, I Will Introduce Free Secondary Education' - Joyce Banda Reiterates

Former president Joyce Banda is back on the campaign trail with a familiar promise: free secondary education for all--if elected in this year's general elections.

Speaking to Muslim women in Lilongwe, Banda touted her 15-year-old Joyce Banda Foundation, which has offered scholarships to thousands of students, as proof she's ready to expand access to education nationally.

"Education transforms lives. I've walked this journey for over a decade... now, I want to extend that support to every child in Malawi," she declared.

In typical Banda fashion, the former leader also vowed to revive her previous initiatives for rural women, including housing and economic empowerment--signature projects from her short-lived presidency between 2012 and 2014.

"We must support each other as women... I'll continue to fight for your empowerment," she said.

But critics and skeptics alike may find it hard to ignore the glaring shadow cast over her legacy: the Cashgate scandal. The massive looting of public funds exposed in 2013 not only crippled Malawi's economy but also shattered public confidence in her leadership. While Banda continues to deny involvement, her name remains tied to one of the country's worst corruption scandals.

Even so, some supporters remain loyal. Jane Mussa Omar of the Muslim Association of Malawi defended Banda's record, saying, "She has been there for us before, and we believe she can do more."

Now hoping for a political comeback, Banda is banking on nostalgia, grassroots goodwill, and a well-worn playbook of promises. Whether voters will buy it--again--remains to be seen.