Nigeria: Half-Baked Elocutionists Hampering Children's Linguistic Growth, Expert Warns

Educator and convener of the Logic Diction Spelling Bee Competition, Sholape Gold, has decried the lack of qualified elocutionists and diction instructors in Nigerian schools, calling for urgent intervention.

Speaking at the second edition of the competition in Lagos, Gold said the initiative stemmed from a glaring shortage of quality language teachers, especially in phonetics and diction.

She emphasised that language learning especially phonetics should begin early and be reinforced both at school and home.

"The competition's vision is rooted in Montessori practices, equipping teachers, and re-engaging parents in their children's learning journey.

"We are nurturing not just good spellers, but articulate, confident thinkers for Nigeria's future."

According to Gold, her experience as a lecturer and linguist revealed a systemic shortfall. "Many who claim to be elocutionists are half-baked. This has a ripple effect on children's linguistic development."

She stressed the importance of Montessori-style education, particularly in phonemic awareness and individualized pacing. However, she also pointed out the dwindling role of parents in children's academic growth.

"A teacher only has the child for a few hours. If parents don't follow up at home, they shouldn't expect miracles from teachers," she warned. A well-groomed child is easier to teach."

Gold urged both schools and the government to invest more in phonetic education while encouraging parents to reduce screen time and rekindle reading and correction at home.

She affirmed her continued commitment to holistic education, stating that competitions like the Logic Diction Spelling Bee help children build public speaking confidence.