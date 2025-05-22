Africa: The Caine Prize for African Writing Announces 'Best of Caine' Award

The Caine Prize for African Writing marks 25 years of honouring outstanding African writers who go on to make a profound impact on the literary world. Since its inception in 2000, the Prize has recognised (via its shortlist, winners, annual award and £10,000 prize purse) over 120 talented authors. We are immensely proud at the Prize to have been champions of these writers, in addition to the works of many more contemporary award-winning African authors.

In honour of this milestone year, the Prize will be replacing its traditional annual prize cycle with the 'Best of Caine Award', whereby three judges will decide on the best short story to have won the Caine Prize for African Writing in its 25 years (2000 – 2024). Our previous winners whose stories will feature in this special anniversary contest are:

Leila Aboulela (Sudan) for The Museum

Helon Habila (Nigeria) for Love Poems

Binyavanga Wainaina (Kenya) for Discovering Home

Yvonne Owuor (Kenya) for Weight of Whispers

Brian Chikwava (Zimbabwe) for Seventh Street Alchemy

Segun Afolabi (Nigeria) for Monday Morning

Mary Watson (South Africa) for Jungfrau

Monica Arac de Nyeko (Uganda) for Jambula Tree

Henrietta Rose-Innes (South Africa) for Poison

EC Osondu (Nigeria) for Waiting

Olufemi Terry (Sierra Leone) for Stickfighting Days

NoViolet Bulawayo (Zimbabwe) for Hitting Budapest

Rotimi Babatunde (Nigeria) for Bombay's Republic

Tope Folarin (Nigeria) for Miracle

Okwiri Oduor (Kenya) for My Father's Head

Namwali Serpell (Zambia) for The Sack

Lidudumalingani (South Africa) for Memories We Lost

Bushra al-Fadil (Sudan) for The Story of the Girl whose Birds Flew Away

Makena Onjerika (Kenya) for Fanta Blackcurrant

Lesley Nneka Arimah (Nigeria) for Skinned

Irenosen Okojie (Nigeria) for Grace Jones

Meron Hadero (Ethiopia) for The Street Sweep

Idza Luhumyo (Kenya) for Five Years Next Sunday

Mame Bougouma Diene and Woppa Diallo (Senegal) for A Soul of Small Places

Nadia Davids (South Africa) for Bridling

As part of the 25th anniversary celebrations, the Prize will also collaborate with a range of partners to deliver online and in-person events across the continent and diaspora, spotlighting our distinguished alumni and their continued contribution to the literary canon. Full details will be announced at a later date.

In the meantime, we look forward to announcing this year's judging panel and returning to our regular schedule in 2026.