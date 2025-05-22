Africa: The Caine Prize for African Writing Announces 'Best of Caine' Award

The Caine Prize for African Writing marks 25 years of honouring outstanding African writers who go on to make a profound impact on the literary world. Since its inception in 2000, the Prize has recognised (via its shortlist, winners, annual award and £10,000 prize purse) over 120 talented authors. We are immensely proud at the Prize to have been champions of these writers, in addition to the works of many more contemporary award-winning African authors.
In honour of this milestone year, the Prize will be replacing its traditional annual prize cycle with the 'Best of Caine Award', whereby three judges will decide on the best short story to have won the Caine Prize for African Writing in its 25 years (2000 – 2024). Our previous winners whose stories will feature in this special anniversary contest are:
- Leila Aboulela (Sudan) for The Museum
- Helon Habila (Nigeria) for Love Poems
- Binyavanga Wainaina (Kenya) for Discovering Home
- Yvonne Owuor (Kenya) for Weight of Whispers
- Brian Chikwava (Zimbabwe) for Seventh Street Alchemy
- Segun Afolabi (Nigeria) for Monday Morning
- Mary Watson (South Africa) for Jungfrau
- Monica Arac de Nyeko (Uganda) for Jambula Tree
- Henrietta Rose-Innes (South Africa) for Poison
- EC Osondu (Nigeria) for Waiting
- Olufemi Terry (Sierra Leone) for Stickfighting Days
- NoViolet Bulawayo (Zimbabwe) for Hitting Budapest
- Rotimi Babatunde (Nigeria) for Bombay's Republic
- Tope Folarin (Nigeria) for Miracle
- Okwiri Oduor (Kenya) for My Father's Head
- Namwali Serpell (Zambia) for The Sack
- Lidudumalingani (South Africa) for Memories We Lost
- Bushra al-Fadil (Sudan) for The Story of the Girl whose Birds Flew Away
- Makena Onjerika (Kenya) for Fanta Blackcurrant
- Lesley Nneka Arimah (Nigeria) for Skinned
- Irenosen Okojie (Nigeria) for Grace Jones
- Meron Hadero (Ethiopia) for The Street Sweep
- Idza Luhumyo (Kenya) for Five Years Next Sunday
- Mame Bougouma Diene and Woppa Diallo (Senegal) for A Soul of Small Places
- Nadia Davids (South Africa) for Bridling
As part of the 25th anniversary celebrations, the Prize will also collaborate with a range of partners to deliver online and in-person events across the continent and diaspora, spotlighting our distinguished alumni and their continued contribution to the literary canon. Full details will be announced at a later date.
In the meantime, we look forward to announcing this year's judging panel and returning to our regular schedule in 2026.