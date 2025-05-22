South Africa: R1 Trillion Infrastructure Investment Welcomed

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has welcomed the R1 trillion earmarked for infrastructure investment in the budget outlined by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.

The hefty investment is primarily targeted at transport and logistics, energy, and water and sanitation.

"Infrastructure investment remains one of the most effective ways to achieve the Government of National Unity's goal to grow the economy and create jobs.

"As the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, and together with Infrastructure South Africa (ISA), we stand ready to play our part in achieving this goal. By working together, we are building a better South Africa," Macpherson said.

The Minister said the money would also be boosted through the formalisation of ISA.

"I have emphasised that if we are going to be successful in turning South Africa into a construction site, we will need to strengthen Infrastructure South Africa to lead the coordination, project preparation, and planning of all major infrastructure projects. Infrastructure South Africa has already proven itself capable of cutting red tape and getting projects into the ground where it is involved.

"It is now important to build on these successes through the formalisation of Infrastructure South Africa, in legislation, to ensure that it has the legal mandate to turn South Africa into a construction site. This will ensure that more projects are successfully implemented and that we are able to attract increased infrastructure investment," Macpherson said.