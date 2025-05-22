Liberia: Over 500 Health Workers Place On GOL Payroll

In a groundbreaking development for healthcare workers across the country, the Librarian government has announced that over 500 healthcare workers have been placed on the government of Liberia (GoL) payroll.

About 761 healthcare volunteer workers were volunteering in various health facilities across Liberia, and of that number, 600 has been placed to its payroll that takes effect as of May 20, 2025.

The announcement was made by Josiah Joekai, head of the Civil Servant Agency, during a press briefing held by the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism (MICAT) on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Josiah Joekai said the inclusion of these healthcare volunteers to the government payroll reflects a broader commitment to enhancing the country's healthcare system and improving the welfare of those who work within it.

The 600 health workers placed on payroll are part of the 761 health volunteers.

They will begin taking pay directly from the government account while the remaining 161 volunteers are currently undergoing a review process that may lead to their eventual employment.

He emphasized the government's dedication to recognizing and rewarding the contributions of all healthcare workers.

"If we want to realize the president vision, we must uphold the ARREST agenda. And that is out first stop. To bring about motivation, satisfaction. We will continue to do this until we see our nurses, doctors, physicians and the health sector in general be of good one," he added.

This initiative is expected to bolster morale among healthcare personnel and ultimately improve the quality of care provided to the Liberian populace.

The CSA boss stressed that in order to achieve the President's vision, it is paramount to upholding the ARREST Agenda through motivating and satisfying the needs of health workers.