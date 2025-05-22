When I think of education, I am reminded of the grand tapestry of growth and opportunity that weaves throughout society. Education is not merely a pathway to knowledge but the cornerstone upon which we build our futures.

In an ever-evolving world filled with technological advancements and opportunities, having access to quality education from kindergarten to 12th grade is not just a necessity but a fundamental right.

That right I received from Zaweata Elementary and Junior High School from my place of birth, Bong Mines, to Boatswain Elementary and Junior High School on Jamaica Road, on Bushrod Island, in Monrovia, to Cathedral Catholic High School on Ashmun Street, Central Monrovia, and Saint Mary's Catholic High School, Duala, Bushrod Island, Monrovia. Then on to many universities.

The impact of free and compulsory education stretches beyond the individual, and it propels societies forward, fostering socio-economic independence and ultimately leading to an empowered citizenry.

Liberia stands at a crossroads, with the potential to transform its future through the power of education, especially for its youth.

Often marred by its tumultuous past and struggles for recovery, Liberia must embrace the tenet of quality education for all.

Our nation is prosperous with youthful energy, where young boys and girls teem with potential.

However, to realize this potential, we must equip them with the tools to engage in a rapidly changing world.

Knowledge should illuminate their paths, allowing them to navigate the complexities of modern society with confidence and clarity.

A bolstered commitment to providing free quality education can catalyze socio-economic growth in a land where access to education is often limited.

One cannot underestimate the importance of a solid educational foundation.

Through education, individuals can develop critical thinking skills, enabling them to communicate effectively and transparently.

In contrast to pockets of turmoil and hooliganism that often surface in undereducated populations, well-informed youth are more likely to advocate for peace and development.

It is imperative that the Liberian government recognizes this truth and commits to enhancing the education sector.

Quality education must be prioritized and ensure it reaches every child, regardless of gender or background.

A critical aspect of this vision is reintroducing night school education for adults, particularly women.

In many parts of Liberia, the challenge of attaining an education does not end with high school completion.

For many women, maturation is frequently entwined with responsibilities that prevent them from pursuing further education during the day.

By opening the doors to night school programs, the government would allow these women to attain a minimum Associate of Arts (AA) degree, expanding their educational horizons and employment opportunities.

This investment in adult education would empower individuals and uplift entire communities, strengthening the fabric of our society.

To achieve this, collaboration is key.

Citizens, the Ministries of Education, Finance, Planning, and Development Internal Affairs, and local government structures, including county, district, and city administrations, must all participate in this educational journey.

Education cannot solely rest on the shoulders of the government, but it requires an unwavering commitment from the entire nation.

Partnerships with organizations like the Liberia Electricity Corporation and the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation are also crucial.

An educated populace cannot learn in darkness or under unhygienic conditions.

Access to electricity and clean water affirms dignity and creates a conducive learning environment.

As I walk along the bustling streets of Monrovia, I often see children gathered outside makeshift learning areas, under trees, in community centers, or crowded in dilapidated classrooms with peeling paint and crumbling infrastructure.

Their eager faces tell stories of ambition and hope, but their surroundings often tell a different story: despair and limitations.

In these spaces, the yearning for quality education is palpable.

Young girls named Siah, Korpoh, Neh-Nee, Mar-U, Jebbeh, Kou, Kebbeh, Dawo-Ma, Sunday-u-noh, bor-ye-noh, with bright eyes that sparkle even under the harsh sun, dream of becoming doctors, economists, teachers, etc.

However, her current reality of insufficient resources, lack of qualified teachers, and erratic electricity threaten to dim the light of her ambition.

Siah, Korpoh, Neh-Nee, Mar-U, Jebbeh, Kou, Kebbeh, Dawo-Ma, Sunday-u-noh, bor-ye-noh, etc., represent countless other children whose aspirations could transform Liberia if provided with the right educational tools.

Whenever she studies in inadequate conditions or struggles to read because of the poor quality of materials, she fights an uphill battle.

The government must provide a framework for education and a quality experience that invigorates and inspires.

Yet, despite the challenges, recent strides have been made in recognizing the importance of education.

Grassroots movements advocating for policies that support education are sprouting up, pushing for reforms that emphasize quality over mere accessibility.

Newly instated educational initiatives aim to introduce modern teaching methods, utilize technology in classrooms, and support teaching staff with better training and resources.

These efforts, albeit in their infancy, signal a growing recognition of education's crucial role in societal development.

The dream of quality education for every Liberian child bears the weight of a greater truth: women's empowerment through education.

As the backbone of many families, educated women can uplift entire communities. Statistics consistently illustrate the correlation between a mother's education level and the well-being of her children.

Women make informed health, nutrition, and family planning choices when educated.

This, in turn, influences their children's educational attainment.

The effects ripple outward, creating a cycle of empowerment.

In one of my public policy classes, my instructor, former Minnesota St.Paul City Mayor Jim Scheible, spoke passionately about education.

He said, "Education is the light that drives away the darkness," he proclaimed, his voice resonating through every spine of my airbreathing human body.

My entire human body was enraptured, nodding in agreement.

But there was also frustration within my body, a palpable desire for action rather than mere rhetoric.

I said that words alone would not lift the educational er. It requires a collective approach, with every sector of society involved, and a commitment to providing all citizens with the resources they need to succeed.

Moreover, the role of technology cannot be overlooked in this educational renaissance.

With the rapid evolution of technology, it has become increasingly integral to educational methodologies worldwide.

Liberia must ensure its youth are not only consumers of technology but also creators.

Technology can serve as a bridge to connect students to a wealth of information beyond their immediate environments.

E-learning platforms, online resources, and virtual classrooms can enhance learning, allowing students to thrive even when traditional classroom settings fall short.

Reflecting on these issues, I am filled with hope and resolve.

The trend towards embracing education as a fundamental human right paves the way for a brighter Liberia.

If we embrace our collective responsibility, if each government entity, individual citizen, and organization plays its part, we can dismantle the barriers that have long held Liberia back.

We can create an inclusive education system that enables every child to dream without limits, regardless of their circumstances.

The journey toward a better educational framework in Liberia is complex and multi-faceted.

However, the rewards far outweigh the challenges.

By prioritizing quality education for all, especially our youth, we plant the seeds of empowerment, progress, and innovation.

It is time for Liberia to rise, harnessing the collective potential of its citizens and ushering in a golden age driven by education.

Together, we can ensure that darkness gives way to light and that light gives birth to a flourishing future for generations.

The message is clear: a commitment to quality and compulsory education is an investment in the future of our youth and Liberia.

We must renew our dedication to fostering an environment where education flourishes, ensuring our young girls and boys can learn, grow, and ultimately transform our nation through their knowledge and ambition.

The potential is in our hands, waiting to be unlocked.

It is time for Liberia to fully embrace the power of education.