Liberia: Maritime Commissioner Lighe Calls for Bold Reforms On 2025 Women in Maritime Day

Liberia's Maritime Authority Commissioner/CEO, Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr. has expressed the need for reforms in terms of gender equity at the celebration marking the International Day for Women in Maritime 2025.

At the weekend, the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA) joined the global community in commemorating the International Day for Women in Maritime 2025, which was held under the theme: "An Ocean of Opportunities for Women."

Speaking at the celebration, Liberia's Maritime Authority Commissioner/CEO, Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe Sr. said, "This year's theme is not merely a celebration, it is a call to accountability, action, and accelerated progress. It signals a shift from promises to measurable change, and a recognition that dreams deferred can no longer wait."

"Gender equity is not a women's agenda, it is a humanity agenda," the Commissioner/CEO noted. "When women rise, we all rise. Diversity leads to safer ships, smarter innovations, and sustainable growth for the global blue economy", he said.

According to Commissioner/CEO Lighe, "For centuries, the maritime industry has been defined by strength, vastness, and bravery. "But these are not gendered traits, they are human ones. The ocean does not discriminate, neither should we."

Liberia, he said, with its proud maritime legacy, acknowledges that a true legacy must include all of its people. That is why the Liberia Maritime Authority is moving beyond words to institutionalize diversity and gender equity across every level of the sector.

Commissioner/CEO Lighe also disclosed that his managerial team has put in place key initiatives aimed at increasing female enrollment at the Liberia Maritime Training Institute (LMTI), through targeted scholarships, accommodations, and mentorship programs.

There is an ongoing partnership with WIMOWCA Liberia Chapter and Stakeholders, which will ensure that women will not only have seats at the table but also voices that are heard and valued.

The Liberian maritime chief executive disclosed that gender mainstreaming in policy and leadership will bring about embedding equity in recruitment, training, and promotion not as a favor, but as a strategic imperative.

However, Commissioner/CEO Lighe revealed that despite the progress, challenges remain. "Women continue to face pay disparities, underrepresentation in leadership, and persistent stereotypes. Yet the evidence is clear: Liberian women in maritime are not only capable, they are excelling. From cadets and engineers to port managers and maritime lawyers, women are breaking barriers with purpose, not for applause", he said.

He also said, "To the women of the sea and shore, your courage is not invisible, your leadership is essential. And to our girls across Liberia and beyond: Yes, you belong here. You are the future captains, architects, and champions of this industry."

Additionally, Commissioner/CEO Lighe reaffirmed his commitment that the Liberia Maritime Authority will enforce equal pay for equal work, ensure that leadership roles are based on merit, not familiarity, and will make every opportunity, from scholarships to training, accessible to women and girls across Liberia.

Commissioner/CEO went on to say that as Liberia charts the course toward a more inclusive maritime future, the message is clear, adding that "No vessel, no voyage, and no victory is complete without women."