Liberia: Oil Tanker Crashes in Maryland

-Villagers rush for fresh palm oil

What amounts to a loss for the Management of the Maryland Oil Palm Plantation is seen as a blessing for villagers along the Pleebo-Harper road in Maryland County, as they troop with gallons, buckets, and pans to collect palm oil spilled on the road as a result of a tanker accident.

- An oil tanker belonging to the Maryland Oil Palm Plantation (MOPP) has been involved in an early morning accident, while traveling from Pleebo to Harper City, Maryland County, spilling Palm Oil along the route. There were no casualties reported.

The vehicle was reportedly en route to the Port of Harper when the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Eyewitnesses narrate that the tanker veered off the main road and rolled its side, leaking oil.

They indicate that the tanker was transporting between 400,000 to 500,000 gallons of palm oil, a substantial amount of which was spilled on the ground, as a result of the accident.

Community members quickly gathered to collect the spilled oil, raising concerns about environmental and safety implications.

The incident has drawn attention of local authorities, including security of the Maryland Oil Palm Plantation (MOPP) and the Liberia National Police, who have quickly cordoned off the area and initiated containment measures to prevent further environmental damage.

The spillage has raised serious concern regarding a potential contamination of nearby water sources, prompting call for the Environmental Protection Agency to assess the situation.

"We are grateful that the driver survived, but this incident raises serious alarm about road safety and the transportation of hazardous materials in our community," said an eyewitness, Oretha Toe.

She further emphasized that the accident has drawn concern of both road safety and environmental pollution.

"I've lived here all my life, and this is the first time I've seen something like this. It's frightening," Miss Toe, who resides along the roadside says.

The incident has generated discussions among community leaders about potential policy changes to enhance roadway safety and mitigate future risks.

"It is vital for us to come together as a community and advocate for stricter regulations surrounding the transportation of dangerous materials," they note.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police had launched an investigation into the incident, whilst other local authorities are urging drivers to remain vigilant and exercise caution when traveling through the area.

They emphasize that there is a need for public safety awareness to discuss the continual accidents along the Pleebo-Harper route.