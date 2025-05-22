Nigeria: Gateway Games 2024 - Young Swimmer Omolola Tobiloba Delivers Ogun's First Gold

A rising star in the pool sets the tone for Team Ogun with a historic gold medal at the National Sports Festival.

The MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta erupted in celebration as swimmer Omolola Tobiloba delivered Team Ogun's first gold medal of the 2024 Gateway Games--signaling a powerful start for the host state.

Competing in the women's 800 meters freestyle, Omolola stunned the field with a commanding performance, finishing in 10:22:32. She left her closest challengers--Oka Dorcas of Bayelsa (10:58:50) and Deborah Okpochini of Delta (11:04:85)--far behind in the 16-lap endurance test.

As she touched the wall, the home crowd rose in unison. Led by the Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, supporters broke into jubilant chants of Ogun State's anthem, "ISEYA," waving flags and celebrating the remarkable moment.

According to one of the Ogun coaches, Omolola is just 15 years old, making her achievement all the more remarkable.

"She's just 15, and she's already showing nerves of steel," the coach said proudly.

"This is not just a medal; it's a message."

Her gold medal is not just a personal victory--it's a landmark moment for Team Ogun, and it set the stage for what would become a record-breaking day in the pool.

Otunla smashes Backstroke Record

Soon after Omolola's win, excitement surged again as Kolade Otunla took to the water in the men's 100 meters backstroke. What followed was a stunning display of speed and precision.

Otunla blazed through the race in 1:02:00, smashing the previous National Sports Festival record set in 2018, and securing another gold for Ogun.

The crowd roared once more as the scoreboard confirmed the feat. Already considered a future national team prospect, Otunla stood proudly atop the podium as fans celebrated his historic swim.

Coaches credited his success to months of disciplined training, particularly in refining his start and underwater phases--key strengths in backstroke racing.

A new era for swimming in Ogun

These back-to-back gold medals mark a turning point for Ogun's swimming program. For years, the spotlight has belonged to states like Bayelsa and Delta. But now, the tide is turning.

Omolola and Otunla's performances have not only elevated the team's medal count--they've ignited a new sense of belief among Ogun's young athletes.