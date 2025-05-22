Tunisia: EU Ambassador Spotlights Tunisia's Tourism Sector As Economic Growth Engine (Interview) + Video

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunis, May 21 (TAP/Interview by Bassem Badri) - Tunisia's tourism sector has exceptional potential to become a key driver of economic growth, European Union's Ambassador to Tunisia, Giuseppe Perrone, said when asked about his opinion of the country as a tourist destination.

In an in-studio interview with TAP news agency, Perrone shared his firsthand observations after touring several regions: "My travels through Tunisia revealed fascinating opportunities. I was able to see EU-funded projects."

The ambassador said he was able to see through these visits the progress of the EU's five-year support project for the Tunisian tourism sector "Tounes Wijhetouna". He called it "a crucial programme that strengthens Tunisia's tourism offerings and develops new attractions."

Perrone emphasised that Tunisia possesses "remarkable cultural heritage and identity," adding "We must look beyond beach tourism - the country has countless untapped historical and cultural sites waiting to be developed."

The EU official noted ongoing cooperation with Tunisian authorities and civil society organisations on multiple tourism-related projects.

Perrone concluded by emphasising: "Both Tunisia and the EU have everything to gain by expanding cooperation in all fields. Our nations matter deeply to each other, especially now during these challenging times. Tunisia can always rely on the EU as its steadfast partner."