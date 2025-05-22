Algeria: President Tebboune Orders Integration of Individual, Small Importers Into Formal Foreign Trade System

19 May 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The president of the Republic ordered Sunday, at a Council of Ministers meeting, the regularisation of the situation of young, individual small importers, through their integration into the formal foreign trade system.

"The president of the Republic ordered a full regularisation of the situation of young, small individual importers, by protecting them through their integration into the formal foreign trade system, to enable them to take advantage of the benefits of the law on auto-entrepreneurship," the Council of ministers said in a statement.

President Tebboune also ordered to give them the status of economic agents, to allow them to benefit from social and commercial advantages as an alternative to their current illegal status, as small individual importers, which has resulted in the seizure of the goods imported by some of them, in addition to their social imbalance due to the loss of their modest capital.

The president of the Republic ordered the Prime Minister to create, as a matter of urgency, a commission responsible for defining the mechanisms of activity of those young who invest their modest capital to meet their basic needs, importing limited quantities, according to the statement.

President Tebboune gave instruction that the commission, to be chaired by the Prime Minister, defines the list of products such young importers are authorized to import, to ensure the long-term future of their business, in compliance with current legal and tax regulations, the statement concluded.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.