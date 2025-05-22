Algeria: President Tebboune Orders Integration of Individual, Small Importers Into Formal Foreign Trade System

Algiers — The president of the Republic ordered Sunday, at a Council of Ministers meeting, the regularisation of the situation of young, individual small importers, through their integration into the formal foreign trade system.

"The president of the Republic ordered a full regularisation of the situation of young, small individual importers, by protecting them through their integration into the formal foreign trade system, to enable them to take advantage of the benefits of the law on auto-entrepreneurship," the Council of ministers said in a statement.

President Tebboune also ordered to give them the status of economic agents, to allow them to benefit from social and commercial advantages as an alternative to their current illegal status, as small individual importers, which has resulted in the seizure of the goods imported by some of them, in addition to their social imbalance due to the loss of their modest capital.

The president of the Republic ordered the Prime Minister to create, as a matter of urgency, a commission responsible for defining the mechanisms of activity of those young who invest their modest capital to meet their basic needs, importing limited quantities, according to the statement.

President Tebboune gave instruction that the commission, to be chaired by the Prime Minister, defines the list of products such young importers are authorized to import, to ensure the long-term future of their business, in compliance with current legal and tax regulations, the statement concluded.