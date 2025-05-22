Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Council of Ministers' Meeting

-The President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired on Sunday, a meeting of the Council of Ministers devoted to draft laws and presentations related to civil status, animal health protection, and the National Autism Plan, the Presidency of the Republic said in a press release.

