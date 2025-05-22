Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Council of Ministers' Meeting

18 May 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

-The President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired on Sunday, a meeting of the Council of Ministers devoted to draft laws and presentations related to civil status, animal health protection, and the National Autism Plan, the Presidency of the Republic said in a press release.

"The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, is chairing at this moment, a meeting of the Council of Ministers devoted to draft laws related to civil status, veterinary medicine and the protection of animal health, as well as presentations including the National Autism Plan," said the press release.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.