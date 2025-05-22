Tunisia: 'EU Stands Ready to Support Tunisia's Reform Efforts,' Says Ambassador Perrone + Video

Tunis/Tunisia — European Union's Ambassador to Tunisia, Giuseppe Perrone, acknowledged Tunisia's ongoing reform efforts and affirmed the EU's readiness to support them.

During an in-studio interview at the TAP news agency TV studio, Perrone addressed Tunisia's evolving economic and social landscape, stating: "We are in a sensitive phase, tariff wars and rising protectionism pose significant challenges for Tunisia."

He emphasised that "in an interconnected world facing such delicate circumstances, Tunisia must strengthen cooperation with its major partners."

Perrone highlighted Tunisia's key assets, particularly its skilled workforce and ambitious youth, as drivers of economic growth. "The Tunisian economy performs better when integrated with Europe's," he noted.

When asked about messages to Brussels and European investors, the ambassador said the message he always reiterates is that "Tunisia remains a crucial partner for the EU. Strengthening this partnership is essential; Europe's stability depends on Tunisia's security and prosperity."

He added: "We must leverage all available options to deepen ties with Tunisia; there is no alternative." Indeed, "isolationism and inward-looking policies will not yield results."

Perrone underscored that the EU's partnership goals align with Tunisia's reform agenda, adding that while long-term objectives are set by Tunisian authorities, the bloc stands ready to cooperate.

"We need a prosperous, strong Tunisia that remains open to the EU," he concluded.