Tunisia: President Kais Saied - 'No More Marginalistion, Tunisians' Dignity Is a Red Line' [upd 1]

22 May 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied received two young men, Walid Jed from the delegation of Mezzouna (Sidi Bouzid Governorate) and Wassim Majdi from the city of Bizerte, on Wednesday afternoon at the Carthage Palace.

This meeting is part of a series of engagements he holds with citizens to listen to their concerns and explore urgent solutions for marginalised and excluded regions.

The President of the Republic emphasised that Tunisia today is waging a national liberation war on all fronts and in all regions to rebuild essential public facilities that were destroyed and neglected over past decades.

He stressed that his visits to various areas are not an end in themselves but must be followed by immediate measures to translate citizens' demands into tangible outcomes.

He also noted that the battle for change is not limited to combating corruption alone but also involves confronting hidden networks operating both inside and outside the country through systematic smear campaigns on suspicious, paid-for pages.

He affirmed that he gives no consideration to these entities, which history has already rejected.

During his conversation with the two young men, the Head of State revealed a series of measures to be implemented for the benefit of Mezzouna and Bizerte, particularly following field visits that allowed direct engagement with citizens there.

He stressed that the purpose of these meetings is results, not photo opportunities, indicating that urgent decisions will be made regarding job creation for the unemployed, regional development, and the revival of stalled projects such as the Bizerte sugar factory.

The President of the Republic highlighted that the right to work is a pillar of dignity, noting that the Assembly of People's Representatives had earlier on Wednesday approved a historic law ending the sub-contracting system, a significant victory for thousands of workers who had faced precarious conditions.

He added that the dignity of Tunisian men and women is a red line that cannot be crossed, emphasising that marginalisation and exclusion are forms of social crimes that must be confronted.

President Kais Saied called for a national, rather than sectoral, approach to addressing developmental issues, stressing that every citizen has the right to live with dignity in a nation governed by justice and sovereignty.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State urged young people to actively participate in building the nation and contribute to shaping a comprehensive national project based on the country's natural and human resources.

He stated: "We are capable of building a new Tunisia with strong will and a united people. Through collective effort and solidarity, we will shorten the distance in history."

