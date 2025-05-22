Nigeria: FIFA Congratulates Remo Stars On First-Ever NPFL Title

FIFA President Gianni Infantino conveyed his congratulations in a letter addressed to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has officially recognised Remo Stars Football Club's landmark achievement, congratulating the team on winning their first Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title.

A nervy 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes on matchday 35 sealed the title for the Sky Blue Stars before they added gloss with a decisive 4-1 victory over Ikorodu City on Matchday 37.

The Ikenne-based club celebrated the 2024/25 league championship in grand style, capping off a season marked by consistency and resilience.

FIFA President commends Remo Stars' achievement

FIFA President Gianni Infantino conveyed his congratulations in a letter addressed to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau.

"By means of this letter, I am pleased to congratulate the new champions of Nigeria, Remo Stars FC," Mr Infantino wrote. "Their constant efforts and results throughout the season have paid off, resulting in this important title."

Mr Infantino also acknowledged the NFF's role in nurturing football in Nigeria, adding, "While thanking you and your Federation for your continuous support, work, and dedication for the development of football in your country, I look forward, dear President, to seeing you again soon."

A milestone season for Remo Stars

Remo Stars' rise to the top is the result of steady progress. After finishing second in consecutive seasons, the club finally reached the summit of Nigerian football. Their emphatic win over Ikorodu City served as the defining moment of their campaign as the team was officially crowned champions in front of a jubilant home crowd.

Beyond the silverware, the victory is a testament to their long-term planning, investment in youth development, and tactical growth.

Eyes on the continental stage

With the NPFL title secured, Remo Stars will represent Nigeria in the 2024/25 CAF Champions League. It will be their fourth straight appearance in continental competition, but their first as national champions.

Now under the global spotlight and buoyed by recognition from football's highest authority, Remo Stars aim to translate domestic success into continental impact.

From near misses in previous seasons to national triumph, Remo Stars have redefined their journey, and the football world is taking notice.