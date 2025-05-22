Nigeria: NSF Day 4 Review - Delta Surges to Second As Young Talents Steal the Spotlight

While Bayelsa State maintained its lead with 16 gold, Delta's leap has set the stage for a tense chase at the top as the festival progresses.

Team Delta made the biggest move of the day at the 22nd National Sports Festival, Gateway Games 2024, surging from seventh place after Day 3 to second on the medals table.

The defending champions boosted their tally with 10 gold, five silver, and six bronze medals, making a strong statement in their quest to retain the title.

While Bayelsa State maintained its lead with 16 gold medals, Delta's leap has set the stage for a tense chase at the top as the festival progresses.

Beyond moves on the medals table, Day 4 of the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged Gateway Games 2024, brought a fresh wave of surprises, emerging talents, and tight contests across multiple venues in Ogun State.

From traditional games to modern sports, the festival continues to spotlight the depth and diversity of athletics in Nigeria.

Sokoto shocks Edo in Handball showdown

In one of the day's most unexpected results, Team Sokoto stunned Edo State with a narrow 22-20 win in the women's handball match at the Alake Sports Centre, Abeokuta.

Sokoto dominated the first half, taking a 12-8 lead, and held firm under pressure to seal the victory. The result marked a significant moment for a team not seen as traditional favourites.

Their coach praised the team's grit, saying it was "proof that heart and preparation can upset pedigree

Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun make their presence felt

In the women's handball matches, Lagos displayed their class with a comprehensive 33-13 victory over Bauchi, dominating from start to finish. A 19-5 halftime score highlighted their attacking prowess and disciplined transitions.

In the game of the day, Oyo edged Delta 35-34 in a thriller that went down to the wire. Despite trailing 13-14 at halftime, Oyo mounted a dramatic second-half comeback.

Host state Ogun, roared on by the home fans, defeated Plateau State 35-25 with a blend of power and precision. They led 18-12 at halftime and never looked back.

Teenage cyclist Osaretin outpaces Olympian

One of the most talked-about moments at the cycling track came when Edo's Osaretin Godwin stunned the field by beating Ese Ukpeseraye, Nigeria's first Olympic cyclist, in the 200m sprint heats.

The teenage rider outpaced her more experienced rival to qualify for the semi-finals, drawing cheers from spectators and praise from her coaches.

Osaretin had shown promise at the 2022 Asaba Games, but fell short against riders like Ukpeseraye and Oyo's Joke Durogbade. Now, she's the one everyone's watching as the semis and final draw near.

Ayo delivers drama and glory in Ikenne

Traditional Nigerian board game Ayo proved its enduring appeal as fans gathered at the Ikenne venue to witness strategic brilliance and mental resilience.

The Male Singles FCT (Abuja) took home the gold after a gritty campaign. Akwa Ibom claimed silver, while Bayelsa and Edo shared the bronze medals.

The Female Singles category saw Akwa Ibom clinch the gold, while Rivers State earned silver. Ekiti and Bayelsa were joint bronze winners, with their players showing poise and precision across the rounds.

The Ayo event, deeply rooted in Nigerian culture, continues to serve as a bridge between heritage and competitive sport.

Hockey heats up in Ijebu-Ode

The hockey turf in Ijebu-Ode was no less intense as teams battled for dominance in both men's and women's matches.

Men's Results:

Niger 0-1 Oyo

Delta 4-2 Katsina

Lagos 3-0 Yobe

Ogun 0-1 Kaduna

Women's Results

Lagos 1-1 Ogun

Kaduna 1-0 Yobe

With qualification spots tightening, every point begins to matter, and every goal is celebrated like a final.

Medals Table Summary - Day 4

Bayelsa state maintained its early lead at the top of the Medals table after Day 4 of the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged Gateway Games.

Bayelsa maintained its grip with 16 Gold, six silver, and five bronze medals.

Defending Champion Delta state took a big leap from Day 3 to the second spot with 10 Gold, five silver and six bronze medals.

In third position is Osun State, with six gold medals and one silver medal, and closely followed in fourth position is Rivers, with five gold medals, three silver medals, and four bronze medals.

Lagos State completes the top five in fifth position after Day 4 with 4 Gold, 7 Silver and 10 Gold medals.

Oyo State occupies the 6th position with four gold, two silver, and six bronze medals.

Akwa Ibom State is in the 7th spot with four gold medals and one silver, while Plateau State is 8th with three gold medals, two silver medals, and six bronze medals.

Cross River is 9th with three gold medals, one silver medal, and one bronze medal, and Edo completes the top ten table with two gold medals, 15 silver medals, and 16 bronze medals.

The Invited Junior Athletes ( IJA) occupy the 11th position with their two gold medals, one silver and one bronze medal, while 199 medals have been won so far after Day 4 action with 61 Gold, 61 silver and 77 bronze medals.

Looking Ahead

With more medal events lined up and the tempo rising, Gateway Games 2024 continues to offer a platform for unlikely heroes, emerging stars, and unforgettable moments.