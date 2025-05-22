Mauritius and Emirates Strengthen Strategic Partnership in Air Connectivity and Tourism

21 May 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

A delegation led by the Divisional Senior Vice-President of International Affairs of Emirates Airline, Mr Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, this afternoon, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis. The meeting aimed at exploring new avenues to strengthen strategic partnership between Mauritius and Emirates.

In a statement, the Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates, Mr Adnan Kazim, who was also part of the delegation, indicated that the meeting with the Prime Minister was cordial and fruitful, adding that it was an opportunity for both parties to discuss the way forward concerning air connectivity and tourism. He underscored the airline's commitment to expanding its presence in Mauritius by consolidating the 23-year partnership between Dubai and Mauritius in air travel.

He pointed out that the existing 15-year agreement between Mauritius and Emirates has facilitated around 8,8 million passenger movements. Emirates, he observed, contributed to about 32% of tourist arrivals in Mauritius, thereby bolstering the local economy and boosting the tourism industry.

Noting the increase in the number of flights by Emirates to Mauritius per day, Mr Kazim emphasised the growing demand for premium cabin seats. This, he observed, can give an additional boost to tourism in Mauritius, support star hotels and create more employment opportunities. « We are contributing to more than USD 900 million in terms of direct and indirect investment », he indicated, while highlighting their intention to strengthen collaboration between the two parties and open more new business avenues.

He also listed a number of initiatives that will be taken to deepen the partnership. They include : signing of an agreement with Air Mauritius as a five-year extension to the already existing agreement, and opening of a new retail shop to provide upgraded services to Mauritian customers. An agreement with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority to attract more tourists in the country will also be signed with the Emirates Airlines, added Mr Kazim.

