Mauritius: Mauritian Cooperative Leaders to Embark On Edutour in Malaysia to Boost Credit Union Growth

The National Co-operative College (NCC) in collaboration with the Cooperative Institute of Malaysia (CIM) is organising, under the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between NCC and CIM, an EduTour from 22 to 30 May in Malaysia on the theme, 'Unlocking potential: Strategic Solutions for Credit Union Growth and Resilience', for leaders of Cooperative Credit Unions of Mauritius and Rodrigues.

The EduTour represents a unique opportunity for capacity building, international exposure and experience-sharing between cooperative practitioners of the two countries. It will equip Mauritian Cooperative Credit Union leaders with fresh perspectives and innovative strategies to modernise and upgrade the local cooperative landscape.

In this context polo shirts were presented to the delegates, today, in Port-Louis in the presence of the Minister of Industry, SME and Cooperatives, Mr Sayed Muhammad Aadil Ameer Meea. The permanent Secretary of the Cooperatives Division, Mrs Indira Pudaruth Ruchaia; the Director of the NCC, Mr Sanjeev Coonjobeeharry; and other personalities were present.

In his address Minister Ameer Meea underlined that the EduTour aimed at strengthening governance and management frameworks, enhancing resilience in risk management practices, and promoting sustainable growth and innovation within the cooperative sector.

The Minister indicated that the Tour would see the participation of representatives of Mauritian Cooperative Credit Unions from all over the Republic of Mauritius, highlighting that this initiative reflected the commitment to promote the growth and advancement of the cooperative movement in Mauritius. He called upon the participants to become agents of transformation, urging them to modernise and rejuvenate the cooperatives so as to encourage the youth to join the movement.

Mr Ameer Meea praised Malaysia for its strong, innovative and resilient cooperative sector while expressing confidence that the Mauritian delegation would gain valuable insights and discover innovative products that could be adapted locally. "This collaboration will also strengthen the bilateral ties between Mauritius and Malaysia," he said while reaffirming the Ministry's dedication to uplifting the cooperative sector.