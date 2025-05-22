Nigeria: Atiku's Coalition Denies Adopting ADC, Appointing Lukman As Secretariat Head

22 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja — The planned coalition of opposition elements against President Bola Tinubu has denied claims that it has adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its political party ahead of the 2027 general election.

The coalition, led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a handful of opposition leaders and aggrieved elements of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), also dismissed reports that it appointed a former Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman, as its Head of Secretariat.

Lukman, who is the interim spokesperson of the coalition, disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

"The public should disregard the story, as it is completely false. No such decision has been taken. Also false is the report that the coalition has adopted the ADC at its meeting of Tuesday, May 20, 2025," he said.

According to him, the truth is that negotiations among all the coalition leaders are progressing very well, and final decisions about the political platform for the 2027 election will be taken soon.

"Unfortunately, there appear to be some mischief makers promoting and planting stories in the media with the clear aim of sowing seeds of discord among coalition leaders. The public and the media should please disregard all these mischievous stories.

"Once negotiations are concluded, a formal announcement will be made by the leaders of the coalition," he stated.

