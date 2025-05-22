Nigeria: 'AI Is No Longer Optional' - Dosumu Pushes for Urgent Marketing Transformation At Industry Summit

At the recently held MARKETING EDGE quarterly virtual summit, Remilekun Dosumu, Senior Manager of Media Investment and Compliance at PHD Nigeria, made a compelling call for marketers in emerging markets to urgently embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a critical pillar for brand growth and sustainability.

Speaking on the summit's central theme, "Reshaping Marketing Communications: Leveraging the Vast Opportunities in AI for Brands' Sustainability," Dosumu emphasized that AI is no longer a futuristic concept. It is actively transforming how consumers engage with brands, and marketers must act decisively to keep up.

"Artificial intelligence was once seen as a futuristic tool, but that's no longer the case. It is in our faces, and it's time for us to embrace it," she said.

Dosumu explained that AI is not just about increasing efficiency but about revolutionizing how brands understand and serve customers.

By integrating AI across the entire customer journey, marketers can analyze each touchpoint, optimize experiences in real time, and create highly targeted strategies that align with individual behavior and preferences.

"Consumers now expect a seamless experience across all platforms. Generative AI is evolving rapidly and presenting itself as a major development in helping brands deliver that," she added.

She pointed out that AI-driven marketing allows for precision targeting, cost-effectiveness, and reduced waste. Brands can now speak directly to audiences who are most likely to take action, resulting in better outcomes and smarter use of marketing budgets.

"You can speak to your own specific target audience, people who will actually take action," she explained. "One great area of AI in marketing is the consumer experience. It enhances personalization in a way that is cost-efficient and impactful."

Dosumu also emphasized the need for marketing professionals to continuously upskill in order to stay relevant. As AI evolves, so must the human capacity to manage and maximize it. She warned that without the right expertise, even the most powerful tools can be underutilized.

Her message resonated deeply in the African context. With the continent's working internet population expected to exceed 800 million by 2025, she highlighted the vast potential for growth. However, she noted that this opportunity would remain untapped unless marketers abandon outdated methods and embrace data-driven strategies.

"Africa presents a unique growth opportunity, but we must match that with the right infrastructure and talent. Understanding data, and more importantly, analyzing it in ways that serve each brand's goals, is essential," she said.

Dosumu concluded by urging marketing and sales professionals to move beyond passive adoption and begin leading the charge. AI, she asserted, is no longer optional. It is the foundation of effective brand communication, customer insight, and long-term success in a digital-first world.