Nigeria: Music Distribution Platform Nextxtar.Com Rebrands As Singnify.Com

NextXtar.com, a dynamic platform for music distribution and publishing, has officially transformed into Singnify.com.

This was confirmed via a statement issued by co-founder and CEO Qris Chinedu Ebeatu.

They noted that the change marks a powerful commitment to uplifting Nigerian music artists, giving them the tools they need to connect with audiences around the globe.

The statement added that "Nigeria's music industry is booming. With over 30 million listeners each month and generating more than $2 billion annually, it's one of the most influential music markets in the world. As music shifts from physical records to digital streaming, artists now have exciting new opportunities to share their talents and earn a living. Singnify.com aims to be a key player in this transformation, opening doors for local talent to enter the international music stage."

From NextXtar to Singnify: A Visionary Shift

The journey began with NextXtar.com, where Qris Chinedu Ebeatu and his partners sought to discover fresh talent and simplify music distribution.

The rebranding to Singnify.com highlights the essence of music itself - "singing" and "signifying" an artist's unique voice and influence on the world. With experienced leaders like Ebeatu and Mr. Digger Elias, a music expert, at the helm, Singnify builds on a strong foundation, ready to embrace the future.

Music is our passion, and that's why we created Singnify," says Ebeatu. "We want to ensure that talented Africans can share their music worldwide with ease, using just a smartphone or a digital connection."

The platform welcomes all music genres, from highlife and hip-hop to traditional sounds, showcasing Nigeria's rich and diverse musical heritage.

Empowering Artists: A Full Support System

Speaking on what Singnify.com will offer, the statement said:

"Singnify.com is not just about distribution; it's a complete support system for music creators. It offers:

"Easy Global Access: Artists can upload their music for free through a simple three-step process, breaking down barriers for independent musicians. With partnerships with over 500 global platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube, and more, Singnify guarantees quick exposure, launching tracks within just a week, and even within 48 hours if needed!

"Fair Licensing and Publishing: Singnify provides an exclusive agreement that helps manage artists' music rights. Artists receive 60% of the revenue generated from their songs, with clear and timely royalty payments every three months.

"Artist Growth and Promotion: The platform goes beyond distribution. Singnify actively promotes its artists and connects them with record labels seeking new talent. They even offer monthly competitions with exciting prizes to boost exposure.

"Community and Engagement: Singnify includes a virtual radio where subscribers can listen to music from featured artists. With a dedicated app available on major platforms, Singnify builds a vibrant community of music lovers who share and support each other. For those facing internet challenges, they also assist in uploading music and videos."

The statement also noted that "Singnify.com is deeply committed to bridging the gap for Nigerian artists, ensuring they are seen and heard on the world stage. This innovative platform is not just a business; it's a movement dedicated to celebrating and amplifying the rich talent emerging from Nigeria."

As Singnify.com unfolds its vision, it embodies hope and opportunity for countless music creators, reminding us that every song holds the power to connect souls across the globe.