Somalia: UN Raises Concerns Over Somalia's Counterterrorism Laws, Calls for Judicial Reforms

22 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The United Nations has expressed deep concern over Somalia's counterterrorism legislation, particularly the broad powers granted to security agencies and the widespread use of military courts to try civilian cases.

Ben Saul, the UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights while countering terrorism, said during an official visit to Somalia that the country's current legal framework falls short of international standards for justice and judicial independence.

Despite acknowledging serious security threats posed by armed groups like Al-Shabaab and ISIS, Saul emphasized the need to balance security measures with human rights protections.

He praised the Somali government's efforts in combating extremism, including military operations, deradicalization initiatives, and strategies addressing the root causes of militant recruitment. However, he urged authorities to strengthen rehabilitation programs and community reintegration efforts, particularly for women and children disengaging from armed groups.

Saul also warned that certain financial counterterrorism laws could hinder humanitarian work and press freedom, calling for more safeguards to avoid unintended consequences.

The UN envoy is expected to present a comprehensive report on his visit to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2026.

