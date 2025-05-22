Somalia, Italy Seek to Deepen Cooperation in Key Sectors During High-Level Diplomatic Meeting

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdisalam Abdi Ali, on Wednesday received Italian Ambassador to Somalia, Pier Mario Daccò Coppi, for high-level talks aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and broadening cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, held at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Mogadishu, underscored the longstanding historical ties between Somalia and Italy, a former colonial power with deep-rooted diplomatic and development engagement in the Horn of Africa nation.

According to a statement from the ministry, the talks focused on expanding collaboration across multiple sectors, including development, security, education, and economic partnerships. Both officials expressed mutual interest in advancing joint projects and reinforcing political and technical cooperation.

Minister Ali welcomed Italy's continued support for Somalia's state-building efforts and emphasized the importance of strong international partnerships in achieving national development goals. He also highlighted the need to explore new opportunities for collaboration in areas such as infrastructure, vocational training, and institutional capacity-building.

Ambassador Daccò Coppi reaffirmed Italy's commitment to supporting Somalia's stability and development, praising recent progress made by the Somali government in key reform areas. He also expressed readiness to facilitate further exchanges and cooperation programs to benefit both nations.

The meeting concluded with a shared pledge to strengthen bilateral engagement and maintain open channels of dialogue to ensure the success of future initiatives.