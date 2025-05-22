Somalia: Airstrikes Target Al-Shabaab Bases in Central Somalia, Local Fighters Withdraw

Mogadishu, Somalia — Heavy airstrikes struck rural areas near Adan Yabal district in Somalia's Middle Shabelle region late Wednesday, targeting suspected Al-Shabaab militants, according to local sources.

The aerial bombardment, believed to have been conducted by aircraft from countries allied with the Somali government, focused on the Howd area -- a known hideout for Al-Shabaab fighters. Residents reported hearing loud explosions, but due to the remoteness of the location, the full extent of the damage and casualties remains unknown.

"There were multiple strikes in the area, which is often used by Al-Shabaab as a base," one local official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Radio Shabelle. "We are still gathering information about the aftermath."

The Somali government has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the operation, which appears to be part of an ongoing offensive against the al-Qaeda-linked group.

In a related development, community militias known as Macawiisley -- based in the neighboring Hiiraan region -- have unexpectedly pulled back from frontline positions near Adan Yabal. These militias have played a key role in supporting Somali forces in recent clashes against Al-Shabaab.

The reason for their sudden withdrawal remains unclear. No official comment has been made by Macawiisley leadership or government authorities, raising questions about coordination and morale among local anti-Al-Shabaab forces.

Al-Shabaab continues to wage a deadly insurgency across Somalia, despite intensified military efforts and international support aimed at weakening the group's operational capabilities.