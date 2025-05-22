South Sudan: Ethiopia, South Sudan Military Officials Pledge Joint Efforts Against 'Illegal Elements' in Border Areas

Addis Abeba- Military officials from Ethiopia and South Sudan have agreed to enhance joint operations targeting what they described as "illegal elements" active along their shared border, according to state media.

Lieutenant General Zewdu Belay, Chief of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) Central Command, was quoted as saying that efforts are underway to "strengthen peace and security" in the border areas, with particular focus on preventing "contraband activities" and fostering community cooperation.

The statement was made during a consultation forum held in Pagak, a border area that straddles Ethiopia's Gambella region and South Sudan. The forum brought together security officials from both countries to discuss ongoing peace efforts and cross-border coordination.

Lt. Gen. Zewdu added that the joint initiative aims to "continue the long-standing brotherhood" between the two nations and that local community collaboration will be key to "ensuring lasting peace," according to the report.

The reported security coordination comes amid recent clashes in Nasir, near the Ethiopian border, where South Sudanese government forces reportedly engaged with White Army militias believed to be aligned with opposition leader Riek Machar.

On May 13, General James Koang Chuol, Governor of South Sudan's Upper Nile State, told Radio Tamazuj that the South Sudan People's Defense Forces (SSPDF) had taken "full control" of Jikmir and Burebiey payams in Nasir County--areas previously held by the White Army. He said SSPDF troops had moved from Nasir town and "captured the final towns at the Ethiopia border," thereby cutting what he described as "supply routes from Ethiopia to Akobo and Nasir."

According to state media, Brigadier General Wal Ding of the South Sudan People's Defense Forces Pagak Command said during the forum that the security relationship between the two countries "spans many years" and affirmed that their defense forces would "work in cooperation" to maintain what he called "joint peace."

State media further reported that forum participants emphasized the need to "jointly prevent illegal elements operating in the border area" and "hold lawbreakers legally accountable."

It was also indicated that senior defense officials from both countries will "continue to meet periodically" for follow-up consultations on shared security concerns.