Kenya: 36 Healthcare Providers Halt Services for TSC Members Over Funding Shortfall

22 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — 36 healthcare facilities have temporarily stopped offering services to Teacher Service Commission (TSC) members over non-payment of funds from the government.

32 are from non-affiliated providers, one under the Rural & Urban Private Hospitals Association (RUPHA), and three from the Kenya Association of Private Hospitals (KAPH).

However, Minet says that 763, or 95 percent, of contracted providers are still providing medical medicalcare services to teachers countrywide.

"The Teachers Service Commission has paid for the scheme upto November 30, 2024, which is the end of the 2 year of the contract. However, funding from the exchequer for Quarter 1 (beginning December 1, 2024) and Quarter 2 (beginning March 1, 2025) of the current policy year has not yet been received," Minet said in repsonse to queries from the Parliamentary Committe on Education.

"This delay has affected the timely settlement of claims to service providers for services rendered during this period."

Minet also told MPs that critical treatment approvals are being handled case by case to ensure timely delivery of service for patients.

The scheme has also removed pre-authorization for all acute outpatient visits, which are offered on a direct basis.

"A specialized team handles all international and overseas treatment cases on behalf of the medical underwriters. This unit oversees referrals, approvals, travel logistics, and treatment coordination abroad," it added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.