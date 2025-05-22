Kenya: 36 Healthcare Providers Halt Services for TSC Members Over Funding Shortfall

Nairobi — 36 healthcare facilities have temporarily stopped offering services to Teacher Service Commission (TSC) members over non-payment of funds from the government.

32 are from non-affiliated providers, one under the Rural & Urban Private Hospitals Association (RUPHA), and three from the Kenya Association of Private Hospitals (KAPH).

However, Minet says that 763, or 95 percent, of contracted providers are still providing medical medicalcare services to teachers countrywide.

"The Teachers Service Commission has paid for the scheme upto November 30, 2024, which is the end of the 2 year of the contract. However, funding from the exchequer for Quarter 1 (beginning December 1, 2024) and Quarter 2 (beginning March 1, 2025) of the current policy year has not yet been received," Minet said in repsonse to queries from the Parliamentary Committe on Education.

"This delay has affected the timely settlement of claims to service providers for services rendered during this period."

Minet also told MPs that critical treatment approvals are being handled case by case to ensure timely delivery of service for patients.

The scheme has also removed pre-authorization for all acute outpatient visits, which are offered on a direct basis.

"A specialized team handles all international and overseas treatment cases on behalf of the medical underwriters. This unit oversees referrals, approvals, travel logistics, and treatment coordination abroad," it added.