Nigeria: 2027 - We'll Remove Tinubu but Keep Bosun Tijani As Minister - El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has applauded the performance of the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, revealing that the tech minister will retain his portfolio if the coalition succeeds in sending Tinubu back to Lagos come 2027.

"We will still keep Bosun Tijani because he is doing good work."

El-Rufai disclosed this on Wednesday during the second edition of the Arewa Tech Fest, a three-day event he convened in Katsina aimed at fostering technological innovation in northern Nigeria. The festival brings together startups, investors, tech professionals, and policy leaders.

Minister Tijani delivered the keynote address at the event.

El-Rufai, who arrived late to the programme, apologised to participants, attributing his delay to a crucial "coalition meeting" aimed at ousting President Tinubu, held the previous evening.

"They (the organising team) had to come without me because yesterday (Tuesday) at 8pm there was a very important meeting of the coalition we're putting together to ensure that President Tinubu goes back to Lagos," el-Rufai stated.

El-Rufai further clarified: "I had to attend that meeting at 8pm. The Katsina airport does not operate after 8pm, so I could not come until this morning."

El-Rufai is a leading figure among opposition politicians actively mobilising to form a broad coalition of political parties to unseat President Tinubu in 2027.

The former Kaduna Governor's political alignment shifted in March when he reportedly left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP).