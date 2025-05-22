Eritrea: Statement Delivered By the Eritrean Delegation During the 78th World Health Assembly, 19 May - 27 May 2025 Genève

22 May 2025
Shabait.com (Asmara)
Mr. Vice President,

Distinguished delegates

ሰላማት (Selamat)

The theme, "One World for Health," resonates deeply with Eritrea's health policy and our enduring commitment to health equity. Since gaining independence three decades ago, Eritrea has remained unwavering in its efforts to expand access to quality healthcare for all its citizens.

Today, healthcare services--preventive, promotive, and curative--are universally accessible to Eritreans, regardless of their social or economic status. These services are heavily subsidized, with only nominal payments required from patients, and additional financial support provided to those in need.

Eritrea has made significant strides in expanding its health infrastructure, with 70% of our population now living within five kilometres of a functioning health facility. Our emphasis on disease prevention and treatment has yielded notable results. We acknowledge ongoing challenges in several health areas and Eritrea remains committed to addressing them.

Mr. Vice President,

While we celebrate these health achievements, we must also confront the prevailing grave challenges to global health justice. The ongoing suffering of civilians, especially women and children, in conflict zones is a humanitarian catastrophe. It is deeply concerning that the international response often reflects selective outrage and double standards.

We cannot address health comprehensively without acknowledging the impact of unlawful measures imposed by certain countries, which disrupt healthcare systems in affected states. These actions that constitute a silent assault on public health and a clear violation of international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter must be unequivocally condemned and urgently stopped.

Finally, in the spirit of "One World for Health," let us strive together for a world where health is protected, promoted, and preserved for all--without discrimination, without exclusion, and without undue political interference, so that no one would be left behind.

Thank you.

