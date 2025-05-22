Malawi: Tay Grin Triumphs With Global Award for Promoting Malawi's Culture and Tourism

Malawi is celebrating one of its brightest stars, Tay Grin, who has been honoured with the Excellence in Tourism and Culture Promotion Award at the prestigious Diaspora Economic Forum (DEF)--an international event aligned with Africa Day and recognised by the United Nations.

The award will be presented on May 25, 2025, at the glamorous London Hilton Kensington, where high-profile leaders, investors, and influencers from around the world will gather to spotlight African excellence and strengthen bonds between Africa and its diaspora.

The moment is a major milestone not only for Tay Grin--also known as The Nyau King--but for Malawi as a whole, as he becomes a global face for the country's rich cultural heritage and tourism potential.

Organised by Africa Day Awards International, the DEF platform celebrates African innovators who uplift the continent's identity and inspire investment, pride, and unity. Tay Grin was singled out for his dynamic fusion of traditional and contemporary artistry--through music, fashion, and advocacy--that has powerfully projected Malawian culture onto the world stage.

From incorporating Gule Wamkulu symbolism into his performances, to blending local sounds with global beats, Tay Grin has become a cultural bridge between Malawi and the world.

"We welcome you as a recipient of the Excellence in Tourism and Culture Promotion Award... a platform that brings together Africans and friends of Africa to build, buy and invest in Africa," said Professor Pauline Long, co-founder of Africa Day Awards International, in the official confirmation letter.

Reacting to the announcement, Tay Grin expressed heartfelt pride and gratitude:

"This award is not just for me--it's for Malawi, and for every young African who believes in the power of our culture. On a day as meaningful as Africa Day, to be recognised globally is beyond an honour. Music is more than entertainment--it's identity, unity, and pride."

He added,

"I thank Africa Day Awards International for this recognition. And to my fellow Malawians--this is your win too. The world is watching us, and we're just getting started."

The DEF is more than an award gala--it's a hub of keynote speeches, exhibitions, panel discussions, and business networking, drawing participants from across the globe, including dignitaries like President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone.

This international honour marks a high point in Tay Grin's already illustrious journey as a musician, entrepreneur, and cultural ambassador. With global validation now in hand, Tay Grin continues to carry Malawi's name and spirit to greater heights.

Malawi to the world--and beyond.