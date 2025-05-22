Zimbabwe: State Drops Charges Against Jacob Ngarivhume

The State has dropped charges against opposition Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) leader Jacob Ngarivhume and Kevin Gonde who had been accused of participating in an unlawful gathering.

Ngarivhume and Gonde were accused of participating in an unsanctioned gathering organised by opposition Citizens Coalition for Change member Jameson Timba.

Posting on social media, Ngarivhume confirmed his arrest and the ordeal that followed.

"I was arrested on 2 August 2024, spent 3 months at Chikurubi Max prison while the state was opposing bail. I remained on remand since then coming to court every two weeks.

"After a year of persecution, they withdraw charges. I was never at the said meeting because l am not a member of the CCC party," said Ngarivhume

He said the authorities were aware of this but continued to target him due to his stance against corruption.

"They have always chosen to persecute me because l stand up to corruption," he said.

He went on to thank those who supported him during what he described as an unjust process.

"I appreciate the hard work of my legal team, Tonderai Bhatasara and the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, who supported my legal fight against this senseless persecution," said Ngarivhume.

He added "The struggle continues, we keep fighting until we achieve a Zimbabwe good for us all."