South Africa: Home Affairs Launches Programme to Tackle Illegal Immigrants Challenge

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, has launched Operation New Broom, an initiative that leverages technology to arrest, convict, and deport illegal immigrants occupying public spaces.

The first operation which is part of an ongoing nationwide campaign, occurred in District 6, Cape Town, Western Cape, on Wednesday, 21 May 2025.

During the operation, 25 suspects were arrested for occupying land designated for restitution to victims of forced removals.

"Operation New Broom tackles an old issue with new energy and technology in urban areas across the country," said the department.

It added that the operation uses biometric technology to verify suspects' immigration status, eliminating the risk of fraudulent documents and building stronger legal cases.

"As with everything else we do, Operation New Broom is guided by our commitment to the rule of law. It is this commitment that both motivates us to do more to combat illegality and to uphold due process and legal compliance in the process," Schreiber explained.

The Minister believes that the department's commitment to digital transformation is being felt across all areas of Home Affairs' mandate, including through the strides made by the Border Management Authority (BMA) at the borders and inland.

"Our message to anyone who is in the country illegally is clear - voluntarily deport yourself now, before we arrest and prohibit you from entering or obtaining legal status in South Africa in the future," he said.