South Africa: Special Envoy's Absence Had No Bearing On Official Programme

The Presidency has issued a statement on Mcebisi Jonas, the Special Envoy to the United States, and his participation during President Cyril Ramaphosa's working visit to the country this week.

The President's Office said it acknowledged recent commentary regarding Jonas and said it deemed it prudent to provide clarity.

"Initial interpretations of procedural matters, communicated in good faith, have been amended following confirmation that Mr Jonas holds a valid visa for travel to the United States of America. No formal concerns or substantive inquiries related to his professional responsibilities have been brought to the attention of this office," said the Presidency.

It added that Jonas contributed to preparatory engagements ahead of the meeting between President Ramaphosa and U.S. President Donald Trump, including consultations abroad.

"His absence from Washington DC, at his own request, has no bearing on the President's official programme," said the Presidency.